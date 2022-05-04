Menü Artikel
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Results of Annual General Meeting

13:54 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

ST HELIER, May 04, 2022 - Caledonia Mining Corporation plc (the "Company") (NYSE American, AIM and VFEX: CMCL) announces the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") held at St Helier, Jersey today.

The total number of shareholders present in person or by proxy at the AGM was 78, representing 35.17% of the Company's outstanding voting shares.

The table below shows the proxy votes received on resolutions 1(a) to 1(h), which were duly passed by a show of hands, to reappoint the eight nominees proposed for re-election as directors:

Nominee For Percent Against Percent Abstained
Leigh Wilson 4,388,999 97.55% 110,247 2.45% 14,446
Steve Curtis 4,478,845 99.51% 22,187 0.49% 12,660
Mark Learmonth 3,909,753 86.86% 591,479 13.14% 12,460
John Kelly 4,406,069 97.96% 91,567 2.04% 16,056
Johan Holtzhausen 4,440,354 98.71% 57,956 1.29% 15,382
Dana Roets 4,471,278 99.47% 23,632 0.53% 18,782
Nick Clarke 4,448,804 98.92% 48,716 1.08% 16,172
Geralda Wildschutt 4,440,861 98.73% 57,145 1.27% 15,686

Further resolutions 2, 3, 4 and 5 were also passed at the AGM so that:

  • BDO South Africa Inc was reappointed as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and the directors were authorised to fix its remuneration;
  • Messrs. Holtzhausen, Kelly and Wildschutt were reappointed as members of the Audit Committee; and
  • the Company was granted an authority to make market purchases of up to 10% of its share capital and to hold repurchased shares in treasury.

The full text of each resolution, together with explanatory notes, are set out in the notice of AGM and management information circular dated March 22, 2022 which are available on the Company's website at www.caledoniamining.com.

Enquiries

Caledonia Mining Corporation plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall
Tel: +44 1534 679 802
Tel: +44 7817 841793
WH Ireland
Jessica Cave/ Andrew De Andrade
Tel: +44 20 7220 1751
Liberum Capital Limited
Scott Mathieson/Kane Collings
Tel: +44 20 3100 2000
BlytheRay Financial PR
Tim Blythe/Megan Ray
Tel: +44 207 138 3204
3PPB
Patrick Chidley
Paul Durham
Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Tel: +1 203 940 2538
Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
Debra Tatenda		 Tel: +263 77280 2131




