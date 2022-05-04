Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Results of Annual General Meeting
ST HELIER, May 04, 2022 - Caledonia Mining Corporation plc (the "Company") (NYSE American, AIM and VFEX: CMCL) announces the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") held at St Helier, Jersey today.
The total number of shareholders present in person or by proxy at the AGM was 78, representing 35.17% of the Company's outstanding voting shares.
The table below shows the proxy votes received on resolutions 1(a) to 1(h), which were duly passed by a show of hands, to reappoint the eight nominees proposed for re-election as directors:
|Nominee
|For
|Percent
|Against
|Percent
|Abstained
|Leigh Wilson
|4,388,999
|97.55%
|110,247
|2.45%
|14,446
|Steve Curtis
|4,478,845
|99.51%
|22,187
|0.49%
|12,660
|Mark Learmonth
|3,909,753
|86.86%
|591,479
|13.14%
|12,460
|John Kelly
|4,406,069
|97.96%
|91,567
|2.04%
|16,056
|Johan Holtzhausen
|4,440,354
|98.71%
|57,956
|1.29%
|15,382
|Dana Roets
|4,471,278
|99.47%
|23,632
|0.53%
|18,782
|Nick Clarke
|4,448,804
|98.92%
|48,716
|1.08%
|16,172
|Geralda Wildschutt
|4,440,861
|98.73%
|57,145
|1.27%
|15,686
Further resolutions 2, 3, 4 and 5 were also passed at the AGM so that:
- BDO South Africa Inc was reappointed as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and the directors were authorised to fix its remuneration;
- Messrs. Holtzhausen, Kelly and Wildschutt were reappointed as members of the Audit Committee; and
- the Company was granted an authority to make market purchases of up to 10% of its share capital and to hold repurchased shares in treasury.
The full text of each resolution, together with explanatory notes, are set out in the notice of AGM and management information circular dated March 22, 2022 which are available on the Company's website at www.caledoniamining.com.
Enquiries
|Caledonia Mining Corporation plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall
|
Tel: +44 1534 679 802
Tel: +44 7817 841793
|WH Ireland
Jessica Cave/ Andrew De Andrade
|
Tel: +44 20 7220 1751
|Liberum Capital Limited
Scott Mathieson/Kane Collings
|
Tel: +44 20 3100 2000
|BlytheRay Financial PR
Tim Blythe/Megan Ray
|
Tel: +44 207 138 3204
|3PPB
Patrick Chidley
Paul Durham
|
Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Tel: +1 203 940 2538
|Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
Debra Tatenda
|Tel: +263 77280 2131