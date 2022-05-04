Gratomic Provides Trenching Update on Jacobina Graphite Project

TORONTO, May 4, 2022 - Gratomic Inc. ("Gratomic", "GRAT," or the "Company") (TSXV:GRAT)(OTCQX:CBULF)(FSE:CB82) announces that the Company has commenced a trenching program on the Jacobina Graphite Project. The Company signed a Definitive Agreement to acquire the Jacobina Project and the Igrapiuna Project as announced in its Press Release dated April 12, 2022 available HERE. As part of its due diligence review of the property, work on the first trench has started and final results will be reviewed prior to conducting additional trenching. This initial trench proved that the property is highly prospective for graphite mineralization. The project is located in the Bahia State of Brazil, with the Company having the right to acquire a 100% controlling interest in the property subject to a due diligence review of the property, regulatory approval, and the satisfaction of standard conditions for a transaction of this nature.

Table 1: Trench completed to date on the Jacobina Project in Brazil (WGS84 UTM 24S).

NAME X Y Z AZIMUTH DIP EOH JAT001 8760486 343743 425 285 0 121

The first batch of its trench assays from the Jacobina Project has been received from SGS Geosol in Brazil which included the following:

17 assays, which includes one internal Certified Reference Material

Table 2: Table 2 highlights intervals from the first trench on the Jacobina Project in Brazil (1 % TGC cut-off grade and 3 % minimum TGC grade used). More detailed information of the assay results from the first trench is set out in Table 3 below. Internal QA/QC was performed by Gratomic inserting one Certified Reference Material (CRM), (OREAS 725) which assayed within 97 % of the expected graphitic carbon value of the CRM. The QP therefore accepts the values of the laboratory assays. While the trenche was excavated as close to perpendicular on strike of local litholgies, the dip of each trench cannot be perpendicular on a lithological dip.

DH_Hole DH_From (m) DH_To (m) Length (m) Total Graphitic Carbon (TGC) (%) JAT001 1 19 18 4.58 24 30 6 6.23 49 59 10 6.63 61 78 17 8.34 89 95 6 5.31 104 110 6 6.21 115 120 5 4.62

SGS Geosol's graphitic carbon assay methods and equipment include the LECO carbon-sulphur analyzer and high temperature combustion infrared detection. During this procedure, the carbon in the sample is converted to carbon dioxide CO2, which is then measured by infrared (IR) detectors.

The tables below present all Total Graphitic Carbon (TGC) (%) assay results obtained so far from the Jacobina Property.

Table 3: Graphitic carbon assays from the first trenche completed on the Jacobina project in Brazil. Trenches were sampled according to visual grade estimation in three meter increments in horizontal continuous sections on the trench walls. Where visual grade was regarded as continuous, sampling was completed up to a maximum of 9 m increments. Internal QA/QC was performed by Gratomic inserting one Certified Reference Material (CRM), (OREAS 725) which assayed within 97 % of the expected graphitic carbon value of the CRM. The QP therefore accepts the values of the laboratory assays. While the trenches were excavated as close to perpendicular on strike of local litholgies, the dip of each trench cannot be perpendicular on a lithological dip.

TRENCH # FROM (m) TO (m) INTERVAL (m) SAMPLE # TGC (%) JAT001 1 10 9 6270 4.39 10 13 3 6271 4.87 13 16 3 6272 4.18 16 19 3 6273 5.23 24 30 6 6274 6.23 49 52 3 6275 7.15 52 55 3 6276 7.49 55 59 4 6277 5.59 61 71 10 6278 9.79 71 78 7 6279 6.26 89 95 6 6280 5.31 104 107 3 6281 7.36 107 110 3 6282 5.05 110 115 5 6283 2.87 115 116 1 6284 5.65 116 120 4 6285 4.36

The Jacobina property sits approximately 30km from the Capim Grosso property, and once fully developed, will likely be utilized as an additional material source for the processing plant intended to be built at Capim Grosso.

Qualified Persons

Nico Scholtz is a consulting geologist and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release. Mr. Scholtz is a registered Professional Natural Scientist with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (Pr. Sci. Nat. No. 400299/07). Mr. Scholtz is the Company's "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101.

About Gratomic

Gratomic is a multinational company with projects in Namibia, Brazil, and Canada. The Company is focused on becoming a leading global graphite supplier and aims to secure a strong position in the EV (Electric Vehicle) battery supply chain. With the continued development of its flagship Aukam project and further exploration on the Company's Capim Grosso property, Gratomic sets itself apart by seeking out unique top-quality assets around the world. True to its roots, the Company will continue to explore graphite opportunities displaying potential for development. The Company ranked third place in the top 10 preforming mining stocks on the 2022 TSX Venture 50™.

Large quantities of high-quality vein graphite have been shipped for testing to confirm its viability as an anode material. Gratomic is confident that the test results will provide a unique competitive advantage in its desired target markets. The Company will continue to update the public on the status of these tests and will provide results as soon as they become available.

The Company has formed a collaboration agreement with Forge Nano. With its patented ALD (Atomic Layer Deposition) coating, this cooperation with Forge Nano is a key element to support Gratomic's strategies towards the value-added phases of production of graphite for anode applications, namely micronization, spheronization and coating, making Gratomic graphite a preferred choice for use in lithium-ion batteries.

For more information: visit the website at www.gratomic.ca or contact:

Arno Brand at abrand@gratomic.ca or (416) 561- 4095

Subscribe at gratomic.ca/contact/ to be added to our email list.

For Marketing and Media information, please email: info@gratomic.ca

"Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

Forward Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com)

SOURCE: Gratomic Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/700043/Gratomic-Provides-Trenching-Update-on-Jacobina-Graphite-Project