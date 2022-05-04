Camino Signs Drilling Contract for its New Permitted Copper Exploration Targets at Los Chapitos, Peru

VANCOUVER, May 4, 2022 - Camino Corp. (TSX.V:COR)(OTC PINK:CAMZF)(WKN:A116E1) ("Camino" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has executed an agreement with AK Drilling International S.A. ("AK"), a Peru-based drilling company, to commence 1,500 metres of core drilling at its Los Chapitos copper project near the coastal town of Chala in Arequipa Department, Peru ("Los Chapitos"). Mobilization to the site is scheduled for May 15, 2022.

Exploration drilling at the new high-grade copper targets at the Lourdes-Condori Zones is in a newly permitted area that has not been previously drilled (see Lourdes Introduction Video here). The Lourdes-Condori drill targets are centered around near-surface high-grade oxidized copper outcrops that are potential extensions of the structurally controlled mineralization reported at the Adriana and Carlotta zones along the 8 km Diva fault trend (see news release dated February 7, 2022).

Picture 1. Road building in the new Lourdes-Condori drilling areas of the Los Chapitos copper project.

About Camino Minerals Corporation

Camino is a discovery and development stage copper exploration company. The Company is focused on advancing its high-grade Los Chapitos copper project located in Peru towards potential resource delineation and new discoveries. Camino is also permitting its recently acquired Maria Cecilia copper porphyry project towards a planned exploration drilling program in 2022. In addition, the Company has increased its land position at its copper and silver Plata Dorada project. The Company seeks to acquire a portfolio of advanced copper assets that have the potential to deliver copper into an electrifying copper intensive global economy. For more information, please refer to Camino's website at www.caminocorp.com.

Jose Bassan MAusIMM (CP) 227922, MSc. Geologist, a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this document. Mr. Bassan has reviewed and verified relevant data supporting the technical disclosure, including sampling and analytical test data.

