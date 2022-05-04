Steppe Gold Announces Operations Update for April

Ulaanbaatar, May 4, 2022 - Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") is extremely pleased to provide an operations update for April 2022.

Steppe Gold continues its ramp up of production following the recent restart in March and can report that gold production in 2 pours in April totalled approximately 3,350 oz (March 2022, 1,532 oz).

Reagent shipments continued uninterrupted in April and the process of restocking the reagent storage facility is ongoing.

Mining and stacking activities are on plan for the month with Cell 4 stacking nearly complete. The final cell, #5, of the first lift, will be complete by late summer, after which stacking of the second lift will commence. The new crushing unit will be operational in the summer, allowing acceleration of stacking activities.

Mining activities continued at planned rates with hauling of high-grade blast material at ATO 1 and ATO 4.

The Company can report recent site visits by qualified persons and consultants as optimization work on the Phase 2 Expansion continues, to include further drill work and modelling of mining scenarios.

President and CEO of Steppe Gold, Bataa Tumur-Ochir commented, "We are very pleased to report continued ramp up of production at the ATO Gold Mine. All activities at site are running well and we look forward to a successful year of gold and silver production, and regular updates on our very exciting Phase 2 Expansion."

Special Message from our CEO:

The Steppe Gold team recently celebrated the 4th anniversary of our IPO on the TSX. In the special message, our CEO, Bataa Tumur-Ochir, congratulates the Steppe team and expresses sincere gratitude to our partners and shareholders for their support.

Tune into this video, as our CEO also shares highlights on what Steppe has been able to accomplish since the successful IPO 4 years ago: https://bit.ly/3kFxrb6

This Week:

Our CEO and EVP are excited to meet with Steppe shareholders, potential investors and mining industry peers, in-person at Mines & Money London this week. We will be at meeting stand #B14, if you'd like to drop by. To register: https://bit.ly/3KDr4PN

And here's our CEO's interview, live from the conference: https://bit.ly/3LFQmya





Steppe Gold at Mines and Money London this week



