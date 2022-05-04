North Peak Files Annual Financials, Including Refiling Of Amended Md&a For 2021

CALGARY, May 4, 2022 - North Peak Resources Ltd. (TSXV: NPR) (the "Company" or "North Peak") announces that it has filed its audited consolidated financial statements (the "Financial Statements") and Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the year ended December 31, 2021, which can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com), and which sets forth detailed operating and financial results for the Company for 2021.

In addition, the Company today refiled its MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2021 because an early and incomplete draft of such MD&A was inadvertently filed with the Financial Statements. The amended MD&A filed today is the correct and final version of the MD&A that should be referred to by readers and shareholders.

In 2021, the first full year since the Company completed its "change of business" to a mining issuer, the following are the highlights:

Completed a non-brokered private placement of 2,299,999 common shares at an issue price of $0.48 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,104,000.

Commenced a limited exploration drilling program on the Kenogami Lake Project (formerly referred to as the Leahy Property) located 15 kilometres southwest of Kirkland Lake Ontario, a project of which the Company holds an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in and to.

Entered into an agreement where the Company was granted an option to acquire the 2,733- acre Black Horse gold and silver property (the "Black Horse Property") located approximately 50 miles east of Ely within the Black Horse mining district in White Pine County, Nevada.

Since the 2021 year-end, the Company has:

Obtained the necessary permissions and permits to carry out its exploration drilling programs on the Black Horse Property.

Commenced core and reverse circulation drilling programs at the Black Horse Property, which drilling continues at this time.

Completed a non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of $5.75 million. In connection with the private placement, 2,499,996 equity units of the Company ("Units") were issued at a price of $2.30 per Unit. Each Unit was comprised of one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company for a period of 12 months from the date of issuance of the Warrant, at an exercise price of $3.50 per share.

About North Peak Resources

The Company is a Canadian based gold exploration and development company that is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NPR". The Company holds an option to acquire the 2,733-acre Black Horse gold and silver property located approximately 50 miles east of Ely within the Black Horse mining district in White Pine County, Nevada. See the Company's January 11, 2022 press release for additional information.

