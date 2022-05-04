Tantalex Announces Results from its Annual General and Special Meeting and Appointments of Directors to Different Committees

Toronto, May 4, 2022 - Tantalex Lithium Resources Corp. (CSE:TTX) - (CNSX:TTX.CN) - (FSE:1T0) ("Tantalex" or the "Corporation"), is pleased to announce results from its Annual General and Special Meeting held on May 2, 2022 and the appointment of directors to its different committees.

Tantalex shareholders have voted in favour of fixing the number of directors at seven (7). As such, the following five directors have been duly re-elected: Mr. Eric Allard, Mr. Jareth Hadley Natus, Mrs. Luisa Moreno, Mr. Yves Kabongo Tshimpuki, and Mr. Klaus Eckhof. The Corporation welcomes to its Board of directors two newly elected directors: Mr. Simon Collins and Mr. Matthew Botell.

Moreover, the shareholders have approved to change the Corporation's name to "Tantalex Lithium Resources Corp." subject to the approval of the Canadian Stock Exchange ("CSE"). The Corporation shall submit all relevant documents to the CSE and accomplish all the necessary formalities in order to have the new name approved by the CSE. The stock symbol of the Corporation will remain the same.

The shareholders have also approved an amendment to the stock option plan by adding restricted stock units to the plan as described in the Information Circular and to continue with McGovern Hurley LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the independent auditor of the Corporation.

Following the annual meeting, the Board of directors have created two new committees, being the Compensation Committee and the Governance Committee and have appointed directors to the Audit Committee, the Compensation Committee and the Governance Committee.

The Audit Committee shall be comprised of Eric Allard, Simon Collins and Klaus Eckhof. The Compensation Committee shall be comprised of Matthew Botell, Simon Collins, and Jareth Hadley Natus. Lastly, the Governance Committee shall be comprised of Eric Allard, Luisa Moreno, and Matthew Botell.

Management of the Company is composed of Eric Allard as President and Chief Executive Officer, Kyle Appleby as Chief Financial Officer, Hannes Miller as Chief Operations Officer, Jeffrey Lindhorst as Head of Exploration, Jose Alberto Abad as DRC Country Manager, and Michel Lebeuf as Corporate Secretary.

About Tantalex Lithium Resources Corp.

Tantalex is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and distribution of lithium, tin, tantalum and other high-tech mineral properties in Africa. The Corporation is listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange (symbol: TTX) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (symbol: 1T0).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward looking statements. Although Tantalex believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, Tantalex disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward looking statements or otherwise.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed this news release and does not accept responsibility for its adequacy or accuracy.

For more information, please contact:

Eric Allard

President & CEO

Email: ea@tantalex.ca

Website: https://tantalexlithium.com/

Tel: 1-581-996-3007

