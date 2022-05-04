Dundee Precious Metals Announces Greenhouse Gas Reduction Targets; Commits to a 37.5% Reduction by 2035 and Net Zero Emissions by 2050

TORONTO, May 04, 2022 - Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSX: DPM) ("DPM" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the Company's greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions reduction targets, which include commitments to reduce absolute Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 37.5% by 2035, to achieve Net Zero emissions by 2050 and to develop a Scope 3 emissions target by 2025.

Climate Change Commitments

DPM's GHG reduction targets were developed in alignment with the latest findings of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change ("IPCC") and is consistent with the aspiration of remaining within a well-below two-degree threshold, as defined by the Paris Agreement. DPM's commits to:

Reducing DPM's absolute Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas ("GHG") by 37.5% by 2035, and achieving Net Zero emissions by 2050; and

Developing a Scope 3 emissions target by 2025 and engaging with existing and potential new partners within DPM's value chain to identify and pursue new opportunities that will have a meaningful impact.

"We have a long track record of actively managing and improving DPM's greenhouse gas emissions and energy use, and our climate change commitments are another step in our journey to realize our objective of generating a net positive impact from our operations," said David Rae, President and Chief Executive Officer.

"Given our talented people, our experience in creating trusted partnerships with our stakeholders, as well as our skills in adding value through innovation, we are confident we can achieve our climate change ambitions."

Climate Action and Progress

DPM has actively managed GHG emissions, energy use and energy intensity since it became an operating company in 2004. Throughout the years, ongoing innovation and investments in plant upgrades and modernization have yielded significant improvements, particularly in Scope 1 and 2 emissions, which the Company has been measuring and reporting since it published its first Sustainability Report in 2011. Today, DPM's mining operations rank among the lowest GHG intensity mines globally.1

In terms of next steps toward achieving its climate change commitments, DPM has identified several broad pathways and initiatives at each of its operating sites, including energy efficiency projects, electrification of mobile equipment, increasing the use of renewable fuels, and where feasible, increasing the renewable component of its electricity supply.

DPM also recognizes the need to work with suppliers and customers along its value chain to develop collaborative and innovative solutions, which will inform the Scope 3 emissions target that DPM has committed to developing by 2025.

DPM is committed to being transparent on its progress towards achieving its GHG reduction targets and will provide additional detail regarding the programs and initiatives it develops to support these commitments in its 2022 Sustainability report, which will be published in the first half of 2023.

Climate Change Feature

To provide additional detail regarding the process and strategy for developing DPM's targets, the Company has published a climate change feature entitled "Generate Net Positive Impact - 2022 Climate Change Targets" and is available on our website at:

https://www.dundeeprecious.com/English/sustainability/performance-and-reporting/default.aspx

______________

1 Source: "Greenhouse Gas Emissions in Gold Mining," Sam Ulrich, CSA Global (October 2020): https://www.csaglobal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/Greenhouse-Emissions-in-Gold-Mining_Sam-Ulrich_October_2020.pdf





About Dundee Precious Metals Inc.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. is a Canadian-based international gold mining company with operations and projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Ecuador and Serbia. The Company's purpose is to unlock resources and generate value to thrive and growth together. This overall purpose is supported by a foundation of core values, which guides how the Company conducts its business and informs a set of complementary strategic pillars and objectives related to ESG, innovation, optimizing our existing portfolio, and growth. The Company's resources are allocated in-line with its strategy to ensure that DPM delivers value for all of its stakeholders. DPM's shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol: DPM).

For further information please contact:

David Rae

President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (416) 365-5092

drae@dundeeprecious.com

Dr. Nikolay Hristov

Vice-President, Sustainability and External Relations

Tel: (416) 365-5191

nikolay.hristov@dundeeprecious.com

Jennifer Cameron

Director, Investor Relations

Tel: (416) 219-6177

jcameron@dundeeprecious.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

