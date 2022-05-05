Tower Resources Announces Grant of Stock Options

Vancouver, May 4, 2022 - Tower Resources Ltd. (TSXV: TWR) ("Tower" or the "Company") announces that it has granted stock options to acquire up to 2,818,000 common shares to certain directors, officers and consultants. Each of the stock options is exercisable for a five-year term expiring on May 4, 2027 and exercisable until that time at a price of $0.28 per common share. The options are subject to vesting provisions, with one-third vesting and becoming exercisable on the date of grant, and one-third vesting and becoming exercisable every anniversary thereafter. The stock options are non-transferable and any common shares issued upon exercise of the stock options, are subject to a four-month resale restriction expiring September 5, 2022.

About Tower Resources

Tower is a Canadian based mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of economic mineral projects in the Americas. The Company's key exploration assets, both in B.C., are the Nechako gold-silver project near Artemis' Blackwater project and the Rabbit North copper-gold porphyry project located between the New Afton and Highland Valley Copper mines.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Tower Resources Ltd.

Joe Dhami, President and CEO

(778) 996-4730

www.towerresources.ca

Reader Advisory

This news release may contain statements which constitute "forward-looking information", including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities of the Company. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, fluctuations in market prices, successes of the operations of the Company, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such information will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/122837