District Copper Announces Appointment of Director

Vancouver, May 4, 2022 - District Copper Corp. (TSXV: DCOP) ("District Copper", "District", or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dillon Sharan to its board of directors.

Mr. Sharan has been a real estate acquisitions analyst since June 2017. Prior to that, he worked in investment banking and investment financing. In the course of his career and education, Mr. Sharan has gained extensive experience in financial statement analysis. Mr. Sharan holds a BCOM from the University of British Columbia,Sauder School of Business (2017).

About District Copper

District Copper is a Canadian company engaged in the exploration for porphyry copper deposits in south-central British Columbia.

For further information, please visit www.districtcoppercorp.com to view the Company's profile or contact Jevin Werbes at 604-363-3506.



Jevin Werbes, President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/122875