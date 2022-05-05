Cerrado Gold Reports Strong First Quarter Production Results from Its Minera Don Nicolas Gold Mine in Argentina

Q1 2022 production of 13,499 Gold Equivalent Ounces

Target Gold Production Rate stabilized at over 50,000 ounces per annum

Toronto, May 5, 2022 - Cerrado Gold Inc. (TSXV: CERT) (OTCQX: CRDOF) ("Cerrado" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its production results for the first quarter of 2022 ("Q1 2022") from the Minera Don Nicolas Mine in Santa Cruz Province, Argentina ("MDN"). Full financial results are to be released in by the end of June.

Q1 Operating Highlights

13,499 Gold Equivalent Ounces ("GEO") produced for Q1 2022, in line with targeted 50,000 ounces of GEO production for 2022





2 nd consecutive quarter of "normalized" production despite continued operating challenges





consecutive quarter of "normalized" production despite continued operating challenges Exceptional average grade of 4.68 g/t achieved in Q1 2022

The continued strong operational performance seen in Q1 2022 follows our record quarterly production in Q4 2021. The mining team experienced some setbacks due to availability of explosives and parts for vehicle maintenance but continues to meet its production targets. The numerous operational improvements implemented at the processing plant as well as consistently good head grades have ensured a sustained production of approximately ~4,000 o per month, in line with stated guidance for 2022.

The Company would also like to formally affirm its production guidance for the year of 45,000-55,000 GEOs at a AISC of US$1,100-US$1,300 per ounce.

Mark Brennan, CEO and Co-Chairman, commented, "The numerous operational improvements implemented by the team have resulted in a more sustainable and predictive production profile for MDN. We continue to expect consistency in the results from the Minera Don Nicolas operation despite a continued challenging operating environment. The core focus at MDN for 2022 will be on cost cuts, the development of the heap leach operations at Calandria and extension of life of mine resources. Solid and growing production from Argentina and progress with the feasibility at MDC in Brazil puts us on track for rapid production growth in the coming years."

Please see below table for a summary of key highlights from Q1 2022 and all four quarters of 2021.

Full financial results are to be released by June 30, 2022.

Key Operating Information Operating Data Unit Q1 FY Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1

2022

2021

2021

2021

2021

2021 Ore Mined ktonnes 89.2 411.6 120.5 113.5 102.3 75.4 Waste Mined ktonnes 879 5,114 1,061 1,462 1,323 1,268 Total Mined ktonnes 1,061 5,616 1,182 1,575 1,467 1,393 Strip ratio waste/ore 9.85 14.42 8.81 12.88 12.94 16.81 Mining rate tpd 11,790 15,387 12,844 17,308 16,119 15,476















Ore Milled ktonnes 99 414 110 102 107 95 Head Grade Au g/t 4.68 3.51 4.77 3.57 2.97 2.59 Head Grade Ag g/t 14.85 12.63 17.94 13.01 10.91 8 Recovery Au % 88% 89% 89% 88% 87% 91% Recovery Ag % 63% 59% 56% 63% 54% 61%















Mill Throughput tpd 1,096 1,133 1,194 1,126 1,171 1,051 Gold ounces produced oz 13,007 42,268 15,008 10,168 9,607 7,485 Silver ounces produced (Au Equiv.) oz 381 1,291 360 381 327 223 Gold GEO Produced oz 13,388 43,559 15,368 10,549 9,934 7,708

During the quarter, the Company continued to pursue its exploration activities at the Paloma underground, is now ready to drill at Michelle and progress works on the Calandrias heap leach project.

At the Company's Monte do Carmo project in Brazil, the infill campaign is progressing well and a new exploration target, Gogo has been added to the program (see press release dated April 21st, 2022).

Review of Technical Information

The scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Sergio Gelcich, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration for Cerrado Gold Inc., who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

