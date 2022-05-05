AmmPower Corp. Announces Board and Management Changes

TORONTO, May 5, 2022 - (CSE:AMMP)(OTCQB:AMMPF)(FSE:601A) / AmmPower Corp. (the "Company" or "AmmPower") is pleased to announce that Mr. Christopher Lilla has joined the Company as Chief Financial Officer and as a member of AmmPower's Board of Directors (the "Board"), effective May 1st, 2022.

Mr. Lilla has 20 years of progressive financial management experience, primarily at global automotive suppliers. He has extensive experience navigating global organizations through complex integrations, M&A transactions, and developing the finance function.

Mr. Lilla previously served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Mobex Global for more than three years. Prior to his time at Mobex Global, he held roles of Vice President of Strategic Finance and Corporate Controller at Joyson Safety Systems, Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer at Federal-Mogul Powertrain, along with progressive leadership roles at Delphi and KPMG LLP.

Mr. Lilla is a graduate of Michigan State University where he earned a B.A. and M.S. in Accounting and is a certified public accountant.

Dr. Benninger, the Company's Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman of the Board, commented, "Chris has a proven track record of results-driven leadership, financial acumen and strategic thinking. We are excited to have him join the team as we continue to execute on our plan to advance green ammonia solutions."

"I am excited to join the team at this important point in the Company's history and partner with the entire team to execute on its strategic plan, accelerate its growth and deliver value for its shareholders," said Mr. Lilla.

The Company also announces that Mr. Faizaan Lalani has resigned from the Board and as Chief Financial Officer, and would like to take this opportunity to thank Mr. Lalani for his service and to wish the very best in his future endeavors.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Gary Benninger, Ph.D.

Chief Executive Officer

About AmmPower

AmmPower is a clean energy company focused on the production of green ammonia. The Company is based in Toronto, Ontario, with a research and manufacturing facility in Southeast Michigan. The company is active in all facets of green ammonia production, including the production of green fertilizers, carbon free shipping fuel, and the 'cracking', or moving of green hydrogen as ammonia. The company is working on the development of proprietary technologies to produce green ammonia and green hydrogen at scale, including the investigation of unique catalytic reactions to bring down costs and to take advantage of carbon credits in the renewable energy space. AmmPower currently holds several LOIs with ports in Brazil, the United States, and is currently completing its IAMM™ prototype to create green ammonia for the agricultural industry. The company also holds a lithium exploration property in the James Bay/Eeyou Istche region of Quebec and an option on the Titan Property located in Klotz Lake area in Northwestern Ontario.

