Bear Creek Announces Non-Brokered Financing

Vancouver, May 5, 2022 - Bear Creek Mining Corp. (TSXV: BCM) (BVL: BCM) ("Bear Creek" or the "Company") pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to six (6) million common shares in the capital of the Company ("Shares") at the price of $1.23 per Share.

The proceeds from the sale of the Shares will be used to fund general working capital.

The Company may pay a finder's fee in connection with the private placement.

Certain directors and officers of the Company intend to acquire 1.75 million common shares under the private placement. Any such participation would be considered to be a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). The transaction will be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of any shares issued to, or the consideration paid by, such persons will exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

This financing is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company anticipates closing of the Offering as soon as practicable subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to sell any securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Anthony Hawkshaw

President and CEO

For further information contact:

Barbara Henderson - VP Corporate Communications

Direct: 604-628-1111

E-mail: barb@bearcreekmining.com

www.bearcreekmining.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the financing, anticipated closing date of the financing, use of proceeds and future plans and objectives of the Company are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are provided as of the date of this news release, and reflect predictions, expectations or beliefs regarding future events based on the Company's beliefs at the time the statements were made, as well as various assumptions made by and information currently available to them. In making the forward-looking statements included in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to: that all requisite regulatory approvals and other conditions precedent to completion of the financing will be satisfied in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; that the Company will be able to raise additional capital as necessary, and that market fundamentals will result in sustained silver lead and zinc demand and prices. Although management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information available to it, they may prove to be incorrect. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved or that assumptions on which they are based do not reflect future experience. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from the expectations expressed in them. These risk factors may be generally stated as the risk that the assumptions expressed above do not occur, but specifically include, without limitation, risks relating to general market conditions and the additional risks described in the Company's latest Annual Information Form, and other disclosure documents filed by the Company on SEDAR. The foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive. Investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by the Company or on behalf of the Company, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

