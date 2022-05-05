Sixty North Gold Appoints Dr. Dave Webb to Its Board of Directors

Vancouver, May 5, 2022 - Sixty North Gold Mining Ltd. (CSE: SXTY) (FSE: 2F4) (OTC Pink: SXNTF) (the "Company" or "Sixty North Gold") is pleased to announce that the Company's President & CEO, Dr. Dave Webb, has been appointed as a Director of the Company, effective April 19, 2022.

John Campbell, Chairman of the Board of Directors reports "Dave Webb's appointment to the Board is an exciting milestone for the Company. His industry-leading knowledge about geology and mining operations on the Yellowknife Gold Belt, combined with his history our Mon Gold Property since 1988, and his public company management and governance experience, will add great strength to our Board. New Discovery Mines Ltd., owned by Dr. Dave Webb and Gerry Hess, is now the largest shareholder of Sixty North Gold as part of the transfer of ownership of the Mon Gold Property to Sixty North Gold announced April 7, 2022."

About the Company

The Company is developing mining operations for gold on the Mon Gold Property, 40 km north of Yellowknife, NWT. Past production extracted 15,000 tonnes of ore to depths of only 15 m below surface, recovering an estimated 15,000 ounces of gold.

The Mon Gold Property consists of 11 contiguous mining leases and 3 mineral claims, comprising an aggregate 1,536.92 acres, located in the South MacKenzie Mining District, NWT. The Company is commencing mining and milling the high-grade A-Zone in a manner similar to past operations. The Discovery Mine, located 45 km north of the Mon Property started at 100 tpd and increased its production over 20 years to nearly 100,000 ounces per year, shutting down in 1969 (total production 1 million ounces of gold). The Con Mine, located 45 km to the south commenced at 100 tpd in 1938 and produced over 6 million ounces of gold. We feel that history of gold production in this belt supports our plans and designs. For more information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated January 19, 2018 available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com), under the Company's profile.

