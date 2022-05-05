Red Metal Resources Announces Update on Exploration

Vancouver, May 5, 2022 - Red Metal Resources Ltd. (CSE: RMES) (OTC Pink: RMESF) (the "Company" or "Red Metal") is pleased to announce the commencement of a field mapping program on its flagship Carrizal copper gold cobalt project.

Detailed mapping and sampling

The final hole of the winter 2022 drill program, completed on February 28th, intercepted a vein previously only sampled on surface in 2012 and now named the Gordal Vein. The visual intercept in hole FAR-22-020 was a six meter quartz vein with visible chalcopyrite and chalcocite mineralization. Geological mapping will focus on careful examination of the strike extents of the Gordal vein to develop future drill targets along with detailed structure and alteration mapping across the entire Carrizal property to further delineate other veins and alteration corridors.





Figure 1 Plan Map of Winter 2022 Drilling

Figure 2 Cross section of FAR-22-020 into Gordal Vein

Caitlin Jeffs, President, CEO, stated: "We are excited to explore the full potential of the property and the numerous veins untouched by a drill while we eagerly await results from the 2022 winter drill program."

QAQC

Red Metal has implemented a quality control program to comply with industry best practices for sampling, chain of custody and analyses. Certified copper gold reference standards, blanks and duplicates are inserted at the core processing site as part of the QA/QC program in addition to the control samples inserted by the lab.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this release has been reviewed and verified by Caitlin Jeffs, P. Geo., President, CEO of the Company and the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43- 101.

Health and Safety

The health and safety of our personnel and contractors is always top priority to Red Metal. The current situation presents new challenges above and beyond what we normally face while working in the field. Red Metal has implemented further measures to ensure the health and safety of all working on the Company's projects.

