Golcap Consolidates Share Capital

Vancouver - May 5, 2022? Golcap Resources Corp. (CSE:GCP) (the "Company" or "Golcap") announces that further to its news release of May 3, 2022, effective at the opening for trading on May 10, 2022 (the "Effective Date") the shares of the Company will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "Exchange") on a consolidated basis, with one (1) new common share being issued for every three (3) pre-consolidated shares (the "Consolidation"). All shareholders of record on May 11, 2022 will be entitled to the Consolidation.

As a result of the Consolidation, on the Effective Date, a total of 9,311,182 common shares will be issued and outstanding, subject to adjustments for rounding, with 3,333,333 warrants and 578,333 options outstanding. No fractional shares will be issued. The name of the Company has not been changed, and the trading symbol remains as "GCP". A new CUSIP number has been issued, being 380473207.

Following completion of the Consolidation, shareholders of the Company who hold Shares represented by a physical certificate or DRS statement will receive a letter of transmittal from the transfer agent for the Company, Odyssey Trust Company, with instructions on how to exchange their existing certificates or DRS statements for post-Consolidation certificates or DRS statements.

About Golcap Resources Corp.

Golcap Resources Corp. owns or has options on 3938 hectares (ha) of mineral claims located less than 1 km from Tulameen, B.C. Golcap owns the Redcap and SBGB mineral tenures and has optioned 2199 ha of contiguous claims. Collectively called the "Redcap Property", the tenures are situated in the southern end of the Spences Bridge Gold Belt ("SBGB") and is prospective for the discovery of precious and base metal deposits. SBGB is BC's newest gold belt that saw a major staking rush since Westhaven Venture's gold-bearing vein system (South Zone) discovery in late 2017.

