Andean Precious Metals Reports Fatal Incident at Its San Bartolome Mine

Toronto, May 6, 2022 - Andean Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV: APM) (OTCQB: ANPMF) ("Andean" or the "Company") today reports that a fatality occurred at its San Bartolomé plant, located in Potosí, Bolivia. The incident occurred during plant operations at approximately 5:30 PM local time, on May 4, 2022.

No other personnel were injured in relation to the incident. Investigations into the incident are underway and all relevant authorities have been informed.

"We are deeply saddened by this most unfortunate incident," said Simon Griffiths, President and CEO of Andean. "Our thoughts are with the individual's family, friends, and coworkers during this difficult time. The health and safety of our workforce remains our utmost priority."

About Andean Precious Metals Corp.

Andean Precious Metals is a Canadian, growth-focused silver producer that owns and operates the San Bartolomé project located in the department of Potosí, Bolivia. San Bartolomé has been operating consistently since 2008, producing an average of over five million ounces of silver per year. The Company is also exploring its wholly-owned San Pablo and Rio Blanco gold projects and seeking other accretive opportunities in Bolivia and Latin America. Andean Precious Metals is committed to fostering safe, sustainable and responsible operations. For more information, please visit www.andeanpm.com.

