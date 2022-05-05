JOHANNESBURG , May 5, 2022 /CNW/ -- Gold Fields Ltd. (NYSE: GFI) (JSE: GFI) is pleased to provide an operational update for the quarter ended 31 March 2022. Detailed financial and operational results are provided on a six-monthly basis i.e. at the end of June and December.
Full results are available on the company website: www.goldfields.com
Media Enquiries - Ghana
Emma Morrison Tel +233 (0) 302 770189 Mobile +233 (0) 241 391466 Email Emma.Morrison@goldfields.com
Investor Enquiries
Avishkar Nagaser Tel +27 11 562 9775 Mobile +27 82 312 8692 Email Avishkar.Nagaser@goldfields.com
Thomas Mengel Tel +27 11 562 9849 Mobile +27 72 493 5170 Email Thomas.Mengel@goldfields.com
Media Enquiries
Sven Lunsche Tel +27 11 562 9763 Mobile +27 82 260 9279 Email Sven.Lunsche@goldfields.com
Directors: C A Carolus (Chair), C I Griffith** (Chief Executive Officer), P A Schmidt** (Chief Financial Officer), A Andani #, P J Bacchus†, T P Goodlace, J E McGill^, S P Reid^, P G Sibiya, Y G H Suleman ^Australian, †British, #Ghanaian, ** Executive Director Company Secretary: Anrè Weststrate
About Gold Fields
Gold Fields Ltd. is a globally diversified gold producer with nine operating mines and one project in Australia, Chile, Ghana (including our Asanko Joint Venture), Peru and South Africa, with total attributable annual gold-equivalent production of 2.24Moz. It has attributable gold-equivalent Mineral Reserves of 52.1Moz and gold Mineral Resources of 116.0Moz. Gold Fields has a primary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) Limited, and an additional listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).
Sponsor: J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa (Pty) Ltd
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gold-fields-limited---operational-update-for-the-quarter-ended-31-march-2022-301540452.html
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!