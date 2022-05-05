Menü Artikel
Gold Fields Limited - Operational update for the quarter ended 31 March 2022

05.05.2022  |  CNW

JOHANNESBURG , May 5, 2022 /CNW/ -- Gold Fields Ltd. (NYSE: GFI) (JSE: GFI) is pleased to provide an operational update for the quarter ended 31 March 2022. Detailed financial and operational results are provided on a six-monthly basis i.e. at the end of June and December.

Full results are available on the company website:
www.goldfields.com

Media Enquiries - Ghana

Emma Morrison
Tel +233 (0) 302 770189
Mobile +233 (0) 241 391466
Email Emma.Morrison@goldfields.com

Investor Enquiries

Avishkar Nagaser
Tel +27 11 562 9775
Mobile +27 82 312 8692
Email Avishkar.Nagaser@goldfields.com

Thomas Mengel
Tel +27 11 562 9849
Mobile +27 72 493 5170
Email Thomas.Mengel@goldfields.com

Media Enquiries

Sven Lunsche
Tel +27 11 562 9763
Mobile +27 82 260 9279
Email Sven.Lunsche@goldfields.com

Directors: C A Carolus (Chair), C I Griffith** (Chief Executive Officer), P A Schmidt** (Chief Financial Officer), A Andani #, P J Bacchus, T P Goodlace, J E McGill^, S P Reid^, P G Sibiya, Y G H Suleman
^Australian, British, #Ghanaian, ** Executive Director
Company Secretary: Anrè Weststrate

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Ltd. is a globally diversified gold producer with nine operating mines and one project in Australia, Chile, Ghana (including our Asanko Joint Venture), Peru and South Africa, with total attributable annual gold-equivalent production of 2.24Moz. It has attributable gold-equivalent Mineral Reserves of 52.1Moz and gold Mineral Resources of 116.0Moz. Gold Fields has a primary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) Limited, and an additional listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Sponsor: J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa (Pty) Ltd

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gold-fields-limited---operational-update-for-the-quarter-ended-31-march-2022-301540452.html

SOURCE Gold Fields Ltd.


Gold Fields Ltd.

Gold Fields Ltd.
Bergbau
Südafrika
856777
ZAE000018123
www.goldfields.co.za

