Kootenay Silver Reports Aztec - Kootenay JV Drilling Intercepts 0.42 gpt Gold over 68.4 Meters Including 2.25 gpt Gold over 10.6 Meters in the California Zone, Cervantes Project, Sonora, Mexico

VANCOUVER, May 5, 2022 - Kootenay Silver Inc. (TSXV: KTN) (the "Company" or "Kootenay") is pleased to announce JV operator Aztec Minerals Corp. has released additional drill results on the California target, which continue to return broad gold mineralization from the 2022 RC drill program being completed at the Cervantes property located in Sonora, Mexico.

California Zone Highlights

CAL22-015 returned 0.421 gpt gold over 68.4 meters and a deeper interval of 2.246 gpt gold over 10.6 meters.

CAL22-016 returned 0.475 gpt gold over 56.2 meters. The first multi-element ICP results show good relationships between Au, Cu, Bi, Ag and As, with prospective grades and widths for Cu and Ag for a potential porphyry deposit model.

CAL22-015 is located at the southeastern edge of the California zone and CAL22-016 is located at the northeastern edge. Both holes intercepted mineralized porphyries and hydrothermal breccias.

CAL22-017 returned 0.32 gpt gold over 24.3 meters and 1.65 gpt gold over 6.1 meters in porphyry, sediments and hydrothermal breccia 350 meters north of California target.

Additionally, at the Jasper target a new zone of copper mineralization was intercepted in drilling.

Widespread visible copper oxides and sulfides occur over 150 meters in quartz feldspar porphyry intrusion in RC drill hole at Jasper target 600 meters west of California Zone at Cervantes in CAL22-017

Hole JAS22-001, 600 meters west of California Zone, hit widespread visible copper oxide and secondary sulfide mineralization over 150 meters of quartz feldspar porphyry intrusion, including 0.332 gpt gold over 9.1 metres.

The first ICP results have been returned and show some very good copper and gold grades. For example, CAL22-001 has 0.21% copper and 1.1 gpt gold over 88.4 meters including 0.45% copper and 3.92 gpt gold over 15.2 meters. The ICP results are consistent with a copper-gold porphyry system.

View drill section here:

Holes CAL22-015, 016, 017

Link to section view hole JAS22-001

Reported lengths are apparent widths, not true widths, and the observed gold mineralization appears to be widely distributed in disseminations, fractures and veinlets within quartz-feldspar porphyry, feldspar porphyry stocks and related hydrothermal breccias.

California 2022 RC Drill Program Plan Map

Jasper Zone Location Map

Table 1: Select Multi-Element Results with Gold

Hole From To Interval Gold Copper Silver No. (m) (m) (m) gpt % gpt CAL22-01 22.9 111.3 88.4 1.1 0.206 3.347

30.5 45.7 15.2 3.962 0.455 9.118













CAL22-02 4.6 103.7 99.1 0.374 0.036 0.568













CAL22-03 45.7 91.5 45.7 0.451 0.118 3.14

60.9 74.7 13.7 0.868 0.286 8.378













CAL22-04 0 167.2 167.2 1.002 0.063 1.804

131.1 155.5 24.4 4.247 0.092 2.527













CAL22-05 0 136.8 136.8 1.486 0.083 2.393

54.9 106.7 51.7 3.424 0.1305 3.34

Table 2: RC Drilling Results (Gold Only)

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Gold gpt Comments CAL22-001 22.86 111.3 88.41 1.1 230 Az, -60 Including 22.86 77.74 54.88 1.56



30.49 45.73 15.24 3.962



30.49 36.57 6.08 7.44













CAL22-002 0 108.2 108.2 0.374 225 Az, -60











CAL22-003 45.7 91.5 45.7 0.451 233 Az, -60 Including 60.9 74.7 13.7 0.868













CAL22-004 0 167.2 167.2 1.002 236 AZ, -59 Including 131.1 155.5 24.4 4.247













CAL22-005 0 136.8 136.8 1.486 236 Az, -59 Including 54.88 106.7 51.68 3.424













CAL22-006 16.77 117.38 100.32 0.75 229 Az, -60 Including 16.77 25.91 9.14 3.087















128.05 140.25 12.2 0.925













CAL22-007 32.01 39.63 7.6 0.684 225 Az, -59













83.84 147.87 63.84 0.422













CAL22-008 0 54.72 54.72 0.884 212 Az, -58 Including 36.58 50.3 13.72 1.965















187.5 195.1 7.6 0.745













CAL22-009 0 86.64 86.64 0.5 235 Az, -60











CAL22-010 0 138.32 138.32 0.53 227 Az, -52 Including 50.3 60.98 10.67 1.622













CAL22-011 25.9 158.5 132.2 0.427 224 Az, -59 Including 88.8 100.6 12.2 1.291















184.5 193.6 9.1 0.462













CAL22-012 41.2 193.6 152.4 0.872 228 Az, -59 Including 117.4 150.9 33.5 2.048













CAL22-013 140.2 147.9 7.7 0.209 229 Az, -60











CAL22-014 0 54.9 54.9 0.484 205 Az, -58











CAL22-015 4.6 73.0 68.4 0.421 204 Az, -59













117.4 128.0 10.6 2.246













CAL22-016 0 56.2 56.2 0.475 207 Az, -58













79.3 93.0 13.7 0.347













CAL22-017 29.0 53.3 24.3 0.315 251 Az, -60













115.8 121.9 6.1 1.649















The Aztec-Kootenay JV has now completed its Phase 2 Reverse circulation (RC) program of 26 holes, totaling 4,649 metres at the Cervantes Property.

Drill samples cuttings are collected every 5 feet (1.52m) from all drill holes. The samples are analyzed by Bureau Veritas for gold with a 30-gram sample size using the method FA430 followed by MA300. Over limits, when present, are analyzed by AR404 or FA550. All holes contain certified blanks, standards, and duplicates as part of the quality control program. The QA/QC review for all drilling has been completed with excellent results showing good data integrity. The samples are shipped to and received by Bureau Veritas Minerals laboratory for the gold and multielement geochemical analysis and additional gold results will be received and reported in the next several weeks. Final multielement ICP results are expected to follow the release of the preliminary gold assays and are expected to be received during the second quarter 2022.

Qualified Persons

The Kootenay technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) and reviewed and approved on behalf of Kootenay by James McDonald, P.Geo, President, CEO & Director for Kootenay, a Qualified Person.

About Kootenay Silver Inc.

Kootenay Silver Inc. is an exploration company actively engaged in the discovery and development of mineral projects in the Sierra Madre Region of Mexico and in British Columbia, Canada. Supported by one of the largest junior portfolios of silver assets in Mexico, Kootenay continues to provide its shareholders with significant leverage to silver prices. The Company remains focused on the expansion of its current silver resources, new discoveries and the near-term economic development of its priority silver projects located in prolific mining districts in Sonora, State and Chihuahua, State, Mexico, respectively.

