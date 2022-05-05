Lundin Gold Announces Voting Results From Annual Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC, May 5, 2022 Lundin Gold Inc. (TSX: LUG) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUG) ("Lundin Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report the voting results from the Company's 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("Annual Meeting"), which was held today in Vancouver, British Columbia. PDF version.

A total of 192,672,069 common shares were voted at the meeting, representing 82.14% of the votes attached to all the outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted by ballot in favour of each of the items of business at the Annual Meeting as follows:



Votes For % For Votes

Withheld % Withheld Election of Directors







Carmel Daniele 191,149,179 99.69 600,670 0.31 Gillian Davidson 191,620,354 99.93 129,495 0.07 Ian W. Gibbs 161,671,723 84.31 30,078,126 15.69 Chantal Gosselin 191,182,979 99.70 566,870 0.30 Ashley Heppenstall 163,745,368 85.40 28,004,481 14.60 Ron F. Hochstein 188,864,838 98.50 2,885,011 1.50 Craig Jones 189,804,876 98.99 1,944,973 1.01 Jack Lundin 186,282,607 97.15 5,467,242 2.85 Bob Thiele 189,804,269 98.99 1,945,580 1.01









Appointment of Auditors







PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP 192,634,691 99.98 37,378 0.02











Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Advisory Vote on the Company's Approach to Executive Compensation 191,188,311 99.71 561,538 0.29 Approval of the Company's amended and restated equity compensation plan and the unallocated entitlements thereunder 190,929,783 99.57 820,066 0.43

The Board of Directors thanks Mr. Lukas Lundin and Mr. Paul McRae upon their retirements for their contributions to Lundin Gold's Board. The Board is pleased to welcome Mr. Jack Lundin to the Board and to announce that Mr. Jack Lundin has been appointed as the Chair of Board and as a member of the Technical Committee of the Board.

All nine directors will serve on the Company's Board of Directors until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed.

Detailed voting results for the 2022 Annual Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, owns the Fruta del Norte gold mine in southeast Ecuador. Fruta del Norte is among the highest-grade operating gold mines in the world.

The Company's board and management team have extensive expertise in mine operations and are dedicated to advancing Fruta del Norte responsibly. The Company operates with transparency and in accordance with international best practices. Lundin Gold is committed to delivering value to its shareholders, while simultaneously providing economic and social benefits to impacted communities, fostering a healthy and safe workplace and minimizing the environmental impact. The Company believes that the value created through the development of Fruta del Norte will benefit its shareholders, the Government and the citizens of Ecuador.

Additional Information

This information was submitted for publication on May 5, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. PT through the contact persons set out below.

