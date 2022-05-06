Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. Announces Results Of Annual And Special Meeting Of Shareholders
TSX: NSR
NYSE: NSR
MONTREAL, May 5, 2022 - Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. ("Nomad" or the "Company") (TSX: NSR) (NYSE: NSR) is pleased to announce that all of the nominees listed in its management information circular dated March 30, 2022 (the "Circular") were re-elected as directors at the Company's annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held earlier today in a virtual format.
At the Meeting, a ballot was conducted for the election of directors. According to proxies received and ballots cast, the following individuals were elected as directors of Nomad, with the following results:
|
Name of Nominee
|
Votes for
|
%
|
Votes Withheld
|
%
|
Vincent Metcalfe
|
50,068,412
|
99.72
|
141,933
|
0.28
|
Joseph de la Plante
|
50,076,286
|
99.73
|
134,059
|
0.27
|
Robin Weisman
|
49,945,731
|
99.47
|
264,614
|
0.53
|
Susan Kudzman
|
50,201,360
|
99.98
|
8,985
|
0.02
|
IstvanZollei
|
50,066,837
|
99.71
|
143,508
|
0.29
|
Gerardo Fernandez
|
50,196,143
|
99.97
|
14,202
|
0.03
|
Jamie Porter
|
50,204,154
|
99.99
|
6,191
|
0.01
|
Matthew Gollat
|
50,203,520
|
99.99
|
6,825
|
0.01
Director biographies are available under section "Proposed Nominees for Election as Directors" in the Company's Circular.
At the Meeting, shareholders also reappointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, a partnership of chartered professional accountants, as Nomad's auditor, and adopted a resolution accepting, in an advisory, non-binding capacity, the Company's approach to executive compensation disclosed under section "Executive Compensation" in the Company's Circular.
ABOUT NOMAD
Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. is a gold & silver royalty company that purchases rights to a percentage of the gold or silver produced from a mine, for the life of the mine. Nomad owns a portfolio of 22 royalty, stream and other interests, of which 8 are on currently producing mines. Nomad plans to grow and diversify its low-cost production profile through the acquisition of additional producing and near-term producing gold & silver streams and royalties. For more information please visit: www.nomadroyalty.com.
Nomad Royalty Company Ltd.
500-1275 ave. des Canadiens-de-Montréal
Montréal (Québec) H3B 0G4
nomadroyalty.com
For more information about Nomad Royalty Company, please visit our website at www.nomadroyalty.com or email us: Vincent Metcalfe, CEO, vmetcalfe@nomadroyalty.com; Joseph de la Plante, CIO, jdelaplante@nomadroyalty.com