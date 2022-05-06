Rokmaster Congratulates Mark Rebagliati for Receiving the J.C. Sproule Northern Exploration Award

VANCOUVER, BC, May 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Rokmaster Resources Corp. (TSXV: RKR) (OTCQB: RKMSF) (FSE: 1RR1) ("Rokmaster" or the "Company") is pleased to announce Mark Rebagliati, Chief Geological Consultant to Rokmaster, was the 2022 recipient of the J.C. Sproule Northern Exploration Award from the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM").

"On behalf of the Rokmaster team, I want to congratulate Mark Rebagliati on his recognition for excellence in Northern exploration and development through receipt of the J.C. Sproule Northern Exploration Award at this year's CIM convention," said John Mirko, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Mark and I first worked in the field together in 1976 and since then, my friends, associates and I have all enjoyed receiving his sage advice and support. We wish him continued success and adventure in the future."

Mr. Rebagliati played a leading role in the discovery of the Mount Milligan, Southern Star and Kemess South porphyry copper/gold deposits in British Columbia, a cluster of polymetallic VMS deposits at Campo Morado, Mexico, the Pebble East porphyry copper/gold/silver/moly deposit in Alaska and the Xietongmen and New-Tongmen porphyry copper/gold deposits in China.

Mr. Rebagliati is the recipient of several mining industry awards including the BC Chamber of Mines "H.H. Huestis Award" (1992) for excellence in mineral exploration, the "Bill Dennis Prospector of the Year Award" (1997) from PDAC (Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada), a co-recipient of the "Thayer Lindsey International Discovery Award" from PDAC (2007), the "Robert M. Dreyer Award" (2008) from the Society for Mining, Metallurgy & Exploration to recognize outstanding achievements in applied economic geology accomplished through commercial exploration or development of mineral deposits, the "Colin Spence Award" (2009) from the Association for Mineral Exploration BC for global exploration excellence, and induction into the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame in 2014.

Rokmaster controls a portfolio of three significant exploration and development projects all of which are in southern British Columbia in regions of excellent infrastructure. The three projects include:

Revel Ridge. Rokmaster is currently conducting an underground drill program at the Revel Ridge Project located in southeastern British Columbia 35 km's N of the City of Revelstoke. Revel Ridge is host to a high-grade gold and polymetallic orogenic sulphide deposit which has been the subject of a Preliminary Economic Assessment Technical Report dated December 8, 2020 and an updated Mineral Resource Estimate with an effective date of January 17, 2022, both published on Sedar.



Big Copper. Rokmaster controls the Big Copper Property in the Creston area of Southern British Columbia. Big Copper is a high-grade copper-silver occurrence hosted in mid-Proterozoic rocks. Copper-silver mineralization has been traced for 4 km along strike and is exposed in a series of adits and trenches over approximately 400 to 500 m of vertical relief. Big Copper likely belongs to a class of stratabound replacement copper-silver deposits hosted within mid - Proterozoic quartzitic sedimentary rocks. The style and stratigraphic setting of mineralization at Big Copper may be analogous to similar stratabound silver-copper deposits in NW Montana e.g., the Troy Mine (64 million tonnes of 0.74% Cu and 54 g/t Ag (Western Mining History, 2020) or Hecla's Montanore Mine, 112 million tonnes at 51.2 g/t Ag and 0.7% Cu (Hecla, 2020 Annual Report, Pg. 119. www.hecla-mining.com).1



Duncan Zinc. Duncan is a carbonate hosted silver-lead-zinc deposit located near Duncan Lake in southern British Columbia. The Duncan Deposit is hosted within a Cambrian age Badshot Limestone which also hosts Ag-Pb-Zn mineralization at Teck's currently producing Pend D'Oreille mine, as well as past producers including the Blue Bell Mine, Reeves MacDonald, Jersey-Emerald and HB mines. Mineralization at Duncan Lake forms in the crest and limbs of the regional scale Duncan Lake Anticline, where strong lead-zinc +/- silver mineralization has been traced by surface and underground drilling for approximately 2500 m. At Duncan Lake, Rokmaster will be targeting > 30 Mt of >10% Pb+Zn+Ag. Historical background and a geological synthesis of the Duncan Lake Deposit is provided in a NI 43-101 report by Lane, B., 2018: Technical Report on the Duncan Lake Project.

Footnote 1. The qualified person has been unable to verify this inferred resource.

