Tudor Gold Commences 2022 Exploration Drill Hole Program at Their Flagship Treaty Creek Property Located in Northwestern, BC

Vancouver, May 9, 2022 - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (FSE: TUC) (the "Company" or "Tudor Gold") is pleased to announce the commencement of Phase l of the 2022 exploration program (the "Program") at their flagship property, Treaty Creek, located in the heart of the Golden Triangle of Northwestern British Columbia. The fully funded Program consists of a 30,000 metre (m) diamond drilling campaign that has been developed to systematically test the extension of the Goldstorm Deposit well beyond the limits that were outlined in the 2021 Mineral Resource Estimate (Tudor Gold press release dated March 9, 2021 reported a Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource of 19.41 million ounces of AuEq grading 0.74 g/t AuEq and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 7.9 million ounces of AuEq grading 0.79 g/t AuEq). In addition, exploration diamond drilling will focus on the Calm Before the Storm (CBS) and Eureka zones (EZ).

The 2021 exploration drilling campaign successfully infilled key areas of Tudor's 2021 Mineral Resource with reported gold and copper grades that were exceptionally higher than grades reported in the 2021 Mineral Resource Estimate. Tudor's 2022 exploration program will test the Goldstorm System for an additional 500 metres along the northeastern axis. (see Goldstorm Phase l Drill Program, plan map). The primary goal of the Program is to expand the size of the initial mineral resource and to define the limits of the mineralized domains.

Three drill rigs have commenced drilling the northern aspects of the Goldstorm Deposit as step-out exploration holes. Additionally, one rig has begun drilling at CBS as follow-up on last years' newly discovered gold-silver system, located 2.5 kilometres northeast of the Goldstorm Deposit. Crews are currently mobilizing an additional four drill rigs to site to 'fast-track' the exploration and potential continued expansion of the Goldstorm Deposit.

Ken Konkin, President and CEO, comments "This year we have planned a very robust drilling campaign that will focus 80% of the exploration as continued step-out drilling from the latest impressive 2021 results obtained from holes GS-21-113, GS-21-113-W1, GS-21-113-W2 and GS-21-119 in the northern sector of the Goldstorm Deposit (Table 1). The remaining 20% of planned holes will include Goldstorm resource definition drilling as well as exploration drill holes for CBS and Eureka gold systems. Our exceptional start-up team as done a superb job safely dealing with challenging conditions to mobilize drills and supplies utilizing the Brucejack Lake road to access our winter-haul route. We wish to thank Newcrest Mining for their assistance in allowing us to share the Brucejack access road so we could complete the mobilization of our equipment in a timely and cost-efficient manner. Our Phase ll plans will be contingent to the success of the Phase l drilling; we plan to concentrate our drilling in the areas that contain the strongest mineralization throughout the 300H, CS-600 and DS-5 domains. We also plan to test the hypothesis that the Eureka Zone may be the continuation of the DS-5 domain. The Goldstorm Deposit continues to amaze our geological team as it remains open in all directions and to depth with some of the most impressive and strongest gold-copper mineralization obtained late last year within the northern areas of this deposit."

TABLE 1: SUMMARY OF 2021 STEP-OUT DRILL HOLE RESULTS - GOLDSTORM NORTH

Section Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu ppm AuEQ (g/t) 116+50 NE GS-21-113 255.00 1227.00 972.00 0.91 3.66 2647 1.27 255.00 711.00 456.00 1.30 3.34 101 1.35 552.00 699.00 147.00 2.56 7.04 78 2.65 822.00 1227.00 405.00 0.65 4.64 6179 1.44 892.50 1165.50 273.00 0.77 5.50 8436 1.83 117+00 NE GS-21-113-W1 255.00 714.00 459.00 1.26 2.82 103 1.30 Includes (300H) 555.00 714.00 159.00 2.28 5.14 94 2.35 With 609.00 685.50 78.00 3.97 7.71 86 4.07 117+00 NE GS-21-113-W2 255.00 1575.00 1320.00 0.67 3.70 2159 0.97 Includes (300H) 255.00 352.00 97.00 1.25 2.17 78 1.29 With 589.50 658.50 69.00 1.80 3.61 78 1.85 And Includes (CS600) 1018.50 1575.00 556.50 0.73 6.27 4892 1.38 With 1518.00 1575.00 57.00 1.29 17.64 7149 2.34 116+50 NE GS-21-119 726.00 1290.00 564.00 0.96 8.45 244 1.09 861.00 1057.50 196.50 1.62 10.31 153 1.76

All assay values are uncut and intervals reflect drilled intercept lengths.

HQ and NQ2 diameter core samples were sawn in half and typically sampled at standard 1.5m intervals

The following metal prices were used to calculate the Au Eq metal content: Gold $1625/oz, Ag: $19/oz, Cu: $2.8/lb. Calculations used the formula Au Eq g/t = (Au g/t) + (Ag g/t x 0.01169) + (Cu% x 1.1815). All metals are reported in USD and calculations do not consider metal recoveries.

True widths have not been determined as the mineralized body remains open in all directions. Further drilling is required to determine the mineralized body orientation and true widths.

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person for this news release for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 is the Company's President and CEO, Ken Konkin, P.Geo. He has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release.

About Tudor Gold

Tudor Gold Corp. is a precious and base metals exploration and development company with properties in British Columbia's Golden Triangle (Canada), an area that hosts producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The 17,913 hectare Treaty Creek project (in which TUDOR GOLD has a 60% interest) borders Seabridge Gold Inc.'s KSM property to the southwest and borders Newcrest Mining Ltd.'s Brucejack property to the southeast. In April 2021 Tudor published their 43-101 technical report, "Technical Report and Initial Mineral Resource Estimate of the Treaty Creek Gold Property, Skeena Mining Division, British Columbia Canada" dated March 1, 2021, on the Company's Sedar profile. The Company also has a 100% interest in the Crown project and a 100% interest in the Eskay North project, all located in the Golden Triangle area.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

Tudor Gold Corp.

"Ken Konkin"

Ken Konkin

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.tudor-gold.com or contact:

Chris Curran

Head of Corporate Development and Communications

Phone: (604) 559 8092

E-Mail: chris.curran@tudor-gold.com

or

Carsten Ringler

Head of Investor Relations and Communications

Phone: +49 151 55362000

E-Mail: carsten.ringler@tudor-gold.com

Cautionary Statements regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including the completion and anticipated results of planned exploration activities. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connation thereof.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the Company's planned exploration activities will be completed in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include risks relating to the actual results of current exploration activities, fluctuating gold prices, possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays, exploration cost overruns, availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.









Goldstorm Phase I Drill Program - Plan View

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4494/123166_image1.jpg





Goldstorm Phase I Drill Program with 2021 Resource Outline - Plan View

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4494/123166_image2.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/123166