Orla Mining Announces Positive Initial Metallurgical Results on Camino Rojo Sulphide Project

Potential for Standalone Phased Processing Option

VANCOUVER, May 8, 2022 - Orla Mining Ltd. (TSX: OLA) (NYSE: ORLA) ("Orla" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a summary of Phase 1 metallurgical test results on its Camino Rojo sulphide deposit (the "Sulphide Project" or "Camino Rojo Sulphides"), located in Zacatecas, Mexico.

The Phase 1 metallurgical program has greatly increased Orla's understanding of metallurgical characteristics of Camino Rojo Sulphides, and appears to open up multiple processing options for the Camino Rojo Sulphides relative to what was suggested by previous work. The Phase 1 metallurgical program included tests on grinding characteristics, amenability to cyanidation, selective flotation, and pressure oxidation. In addition to the Phase 1 tests, a geometallurgical model was developed using new and historical metallurgical test results. Geometallurgical modelling integrates geological, geochemical, mineralogical, and recovery data to characterize zones of metallurgical response. It supports mine planning, flowsheet design, and connects mine and process planning as part of the optimization of mine-to-mill production and economic analysis. Highlights of Phase 1 metallurgical program include the following:

The geometallurgical model recognized five, spatially distinct, physically continuous geometallurgical zones within the 7.3-million-ounce sulphide gold deposit (measured and indicated mineral resource estimate of 259 million tonnes at 0.88 g/t Au, 7.4 g/t Ag, 0.07% Pb,0 0.26% Zn)[1].





Two geometallurgical zones of the Camino Rojo Sulphide mineralization appear to be amenable to conventional carbon-in-leach ("CIL") processing.





Selective flotation may be used to produce a gold concentrate.





Selective flotation may be used to produce a concentrate that can be treated using pressure oxidation.





There is potential to produce a zinc concentrate.

These positive results confirm potential for a standalone processing option for the Camino Rojo Sulphides. The Company will continue to work towards determining the optimal development plan with the goal of generating the greatest value for stakeholders. The metallurgical recoveries and geometallurgical zones will be used to determine new cut-off grades for open pit and underground mine designs. The respective mine designs will be used to support an updated sulphide mineral resource estimate, which is currently in progress, and will form the basis of a Preliminary Economic Assessment (the "PEA") on the Sulphide Project targeted for end of year 2022.

"These metallurgical results provide options for processing the Camino Rojo Sulphides", said Jason Simpson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Orla. "We are furthering our understanding of the deposit, the potential development pathway, and the value it may generate for stakeholders."

____________________________________ 1 See "Scientific and Technical Information" below for additional information.

METALLURGICAL RESULTS

In 2021, the Company completed a directional drill core program into the Camino Rojo Sulphides. The main objectives of the program were to generate additional geological and analytical information regarding the continuity and geometry of the higher-grade gold mineralization (>2 g/t Au), obtain geotechnical information required to evaluate potential underground mining scenarios, and provide new material for metallurgical studies. The drill program was successful, and the drill results confirmed the presence of wide, higher-grade gold zones within the sulphide mineral resource (please see August 3, 2021, News Release).

"The metallurgy of the Camino Rojo Sulphide Project required evaluation of all processing options," said Andrew Cormier, Orla's Chief Operating Officer. "Building a CIL plant first could be used to process transition and low carbon zones and at a later stage add a flotation circuit to process the remaining geometallurgical zones sequentially."

The Phase 1 directional drill program in combination with Orla's geological model and data from previous metallurgical evaluations were used to develop a geometallurgical model that identified five, spatially distinct, physically continuous zones: two zones show amenability to conventional CIL and three zones where selective flotation may be used to produce a gold concentrate. Work continues to establish the size of each geometallurgical zones as part of activities for the PEA.

While the CIL gold recovery varied across the deposit, it was observed that some of the samples were amenable to conventional cyanidation with gold recoveries over 80%. CIL tests that did not perform as well were identified as having elevated levels of arsenopyrite and organic carbon.

The flotation tests included selective gold flotation, arsenopyrite/pyrite separation, and carbon pre-flotation. Flotation tests results produced a combined gold/sulphide concentrate with gold recoveries between 80-85%. Preliminary pressure oxidation processing tests on the sulphide concentrate indicate potential for high gold recovery, and additional testing is ongoing. Zinc flotation tests were conducted, and it was determined that a zinc concentrate containing over 54% zinc and recoveries of greater than 65% are achievable.

CAMINO ROJO SULPHIDE PROJECT

The development scenarios being considered to potentially form the basis of a PEA currently include: (1) an underground mining option with phased processing at a to-be-constructed CIL and flotation facility at Camino Rojo, or (2) an open pit mining option with phased processing at a to-be-constructed CIL and flotation facility at Camino Rojo, or (3) an open pit mining option with processing at Newmont Corporation's ("Newmont") Peñasquito facility. Work planned in 2022 includes the following:

Completion of 8,250-metre, Phase 2 Sulphide Project drill program to reinforce the geologic model and to continue to confirm the continuity of wide zones of higher-grade gold mineralization. The program has commenced on the first of 15 diamond drill holes and results are expected in the second half of 2022.

Update of resource estimate for the Camino Rojo Sulphides.





Completion of Phase 1 metallurgical test program, finalize the process design criteria, and develop the financial model for the selected mining and processing options as part of the PEA.





Completion of PEA in the fourth quarter 2022.

Qualified Persons Statement

The scientific and technical information related to Camino Rojo in this news release was reviewed and approved by Mr. J. Andrew Cormier, P. Eng., Chief Operating Officer of the Company, and Mr. Sylvain Guerard, P Geo., SVP Exploration of the Company, each of whom is a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101 standards. In order to verify the information relating to the Phase 1 metallurgical program, both Mr. Cormier and Mr. Guerard visited the property in the past year. Mr. Guerard also oversaw the selection of metallurgical samples. Mr. Cormier discussed the selection of the metallurgical samples with Mr. Guerard and responsible staff, designed the test work program, and reviewed the test results with the metallurgical laboratory, Blue Coast Metallurgy & Research ("Blue Coast").

Scientific and Technical Information

The mineral resource estimate for the Sulphide Project at Camino Rojo consists of 74 koz of measured resource (3.358 million tonnnes at 0.69 g/t gold) and 7,221 koz of indicated resources (255.445 million tonnes at 0.88 g/t gold) and has an effective date of June 7, 2019. If the Sulphide Project is defined through a positive pre-feasibility study outlining one of the development scenarios A or B below, Newmont may, at its option, enter into a joint venture for the purpose of future exploration, advancement, construction, and exploitation of the Sulphide Project.

Scenario A: A Sulphide Project where material from the project is processed using the existing infrastructure of the Peñasquito mine, mill, and concentrator facilities. In such a circumstance, the sulphide project would be operated by Newmont, who would earn a 70% interest in the Sulphide Project, with Orla owning 30%.





Scenario B: A standalone Sulphide Project with a mine plan containing at least 500 million tonnes of proven and probable mineral reserves using standalone facilities not associated with the Peñasquito mine. Under this scenario, the Sulphide Project would be operated by Newmont, who would earn a 60% interest in the Sulphide Project, with Orla owning 40%.

Additional information can be found in the Camino Rojo Technical Report entitled "Unconstrained Feasibility Study NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Camino Rojo Gold Project - Municipality of Mazapil, Zacatecas, Mexico" and dated January 11, 2021.

The Phase 1 metallurgical program testing was completed by Blue Coast. Blue Coast is independent of the Company and employs an internal quality assurance-quality control program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practice.

About Orla Mining Ltd.

Orla is operating the Camino Rojo Oxide Gold Mine, a gold and silver open-pit and heap leach mine, located in Zacatecas State, Central Mexico. The property is 100% owned by Orla and covers over 160,000 hectares. The technical report for the 2021 Feasibility Study on the Camino Rojo oxide gold project entitled "Unconstrained Feasibility Study NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Camino Rojo Gold Project - Municipality of Mazapil, Zacatecas, Mexico" dated January 11, 2021, is available on SEDAR and EDGAR under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov, respectively. The technical report is also available on Orla's website at www.orlamining.com. Orla also owns 100% of Cerro Quema located in Panama which includes a near-term gold production scenario and various exploration targets. Cerro Quema is a proposed open pit mine and gold heap leach operation. The technical report for the Pre-Feasibility Study on the Cerro Quema oxide gold project entitled "Project Pre-Feasibility Updated NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Cerro Quema Project, Province of Los Santos, Panama" dated January 18, 2022, is available on SEDAR and EDGAR under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov, respectively. The technical report is also available on Orla's website at www.orlamining.com.

