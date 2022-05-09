Superior Gold Announces The Appointment Of Andrew Bigg As Vice President Of Corporate Development And Long-term Planning

PROVIDES NOTICE OF Q1 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND SHAREHOLDER CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

TORONTO, May 9, 2022 - Superior Gold Inc. ("Superior Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: SGI) (OTCMKTS: SUPGF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Andrew Bigg as Vice President of Corporate Development and Long-Term Planning effective immediately.

Mr. Bigg has extensive multi-commodity industry experience working across global organizations in an international 20-year career. He was most recently with South32, a global diversified Australian listed miner, leading their Business Intelligence and Analytics function and previously leading the CEO's office for Strategy and Business Planning. Prior to that, he was the Operations Manager of Mining at GEMCO, the world's largest Manganese mine. Previously, he worked across a number of corporate and operational leadership roles for BHP. Mr. Bigg has a degree in Mining Engineering and holds a First Class Mine Manager's Certificate of Competency.

"We are excited to have Andrew join our team to assist in the future growth and development of Superior Gold," commented Chris Jordaan, President, and CEO. "We welcome his diverse experience in corporate strategy and planning, business intelligence, organization design, operations, and technical leadership to help improve the company's valuation and identify growth opportunities for the Company."

Notice of Q1 2022 Financial Results and Shareholder Call

The Company also announced today that it will release its first-quarter 2022 financial and operating results before the Market opens on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Following the release, management will host a conference call and webcast at 10:00 AM ET to discuss the results.

Conference Call and Webcast

Date: Tuesday May 25, 2022 at 10:00 AM ET Toll-free North America: +1 888 664 6392 Local or International: +1 416 764 8659

Webcast: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1548579&tp_key=eb84ecdd3a

Conference Call Replay

Toll-free North America: +1 888 390 0541 Local or International: +1 416 764 8677 Passcode: 846006#

The conference call replay will be available for 365 days.

The presentation will be available on the Company's website at www.superior-gold.com.

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold is a Canadian-based gold producer that owns 100% of the Plutonic Gold Operations located in Western Australia. The Plutonic Gold Operations include the Plutonic underground gold mine and central mill, numerous open-pit projects including the Plutonic Main Pit push-back project, the Hermes open pit projects and an interest in the Bryah Basin joint venture. Superior Gold is focused on expanding production at the Plutonic Gold Operations and building an intermediate gold producer with superior returns for shareholders.

