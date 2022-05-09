Northcliff Reports Annual General Meeting Results

VANCOUVER, May 9, 2022 - Northcliff Resources Ltd. ("Northcliff" or the "Company") (TSX: NCF) announces the voting results from its 2022 Annual General Meeting held on May 6, 2022 in Vancouver, British Columbia (the "Meeting').
A total of 86,235,897 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 45.12% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the Meeting, including the election of director nominees as follows:
DIRECTOR
% of Votes in Favor
Robert Dickinson
99.92 %
Peter C. Mitchell
99.38%
T. Barry Coughlan
99.57 %
Scott. D. Cousens
96.25 %
Marchand Snyman
99.34 %
Michael Wolley
97.18 %
Deloitte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were appointed auditor of the Company with 100% of votes in favour.
The ordinary resolution to approve the issuance of common shares to Todd Sisson (NZ) Limited upon conversion of convertible loans was passed with 92.15% of disinterested shareholders in favour.
Detailed voting results for the Meeting are available at the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
About Northcliff Resources Ltd.
Northcliff is a mineral resource company focused on advancing the feasibility-stage Sisson Tungsten-Molybdenum Project located in New Brunswick, Canada, to production. Additional information on Northcliff is available on the website at www.northcliffresources.com. Investor services can be reached at (604) 684-6365 or within North America at 1-800-667-2114.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!