Northcliff Reports Annual General Meeting Results

VANCOUVER, May 9, 2022 - Northcliff Resources Ltd. ("Northcliff" or the "Company") (TSX: NCF) announces the voting results from its 2022 Annual General Meeting held on May 6, 2022 in Vancouver, British Columbia (the "Meeting').

A total of 86,235,897 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 45.12% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the Meeting, including the election of director nominees as follows:

DIRECTOR % of Votes in Favor



Robert Dickinson 99.92 %



Peter C. Mitchell 99.38%



T. Barry Coughlan 99.57 %



Scott. D. Cousens 96.25 %



Marchand Snyman 99.34 %



Michael Wolley 97.18 %





Deloitte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were appointed auditor of the Company with 100% of votes in favour.

The ordinary resolution to approve the issuance of common shares to Todd Sisson (NZ) Limited upon conversion of convertible loans was passed with 92.15% of disinterested shareholders in favour.

Detailed voting results for the Meeting are available at the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Northcliff Resources Ltd.

Northcliff is a mineral resource company focused on advancing the feasibility-stage Sisson Tungsten-Molybdenum Project located in New Brunswick, Canada, to production. Additional information on Northcliff is available on the website at www.northcliffresources.com. Investor services can be reached at (604) 684-6365 or within North America at 1-800-667-2114.

