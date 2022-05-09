Kenorland Announces 2022 Exploration Program and Budget at the Hunter Project

Vancouver, May 9, 2022 - Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: KLD) (OTCQX: NWRCF) (FSE: 3WQ0) ("Kenorland" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the 2022 exploration program and budget at the Hunter Project ("the Project"), located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of Quebec and held under earn-in agreement ("the Agreement") with Centerra Gold Inc. (TSX: CG) (NYSE:CGAU).

2022 Exploration Program and Budget

The 2022 exploration program, operated by Kenorland, will include approximately 420 broad-spaced sonic drill holes, which will provide a systematic first-pass regional geochemical dataset covering the 18,177 hectare Hunter Project. Sonic drilling allows for the collection of glacial till for geochemical analysis. The glacial till sits stratigraphically above bedrock and below a thick layer of glacial lake sediments that cover much of the Abitibi greenstone belt. These glacial lake sediments impede conventional surface geochemical exploration methods such as surface soil and till sampling. The average depth to bedrock across the Hunter Project is approximately 15 vertical meters. The target till package above bedrock is 6.5m thick on average. The approved budget for the sonic 'drill-for-till' program, to be carried out from June to August, is CAD$1.5 million.

Centerra Option Agreement

Under the Option Agreement, Centerra can earn an initial 51% interest in the Project by incurring an aggregate of $5,000,000 in mineral exploration expenditures on or before the fourth anniversary of the Option Agreement (the "First Option").

Centerra can earn an additional 19% interest in the Project, for an aggregate 70% interest held (the "Second Option"), by completing a technical report in respect of the Project that establishes a mineral resource of at least one million ounces of Au Eq prepared in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators on or before the fourth anniversary of the exercise of the Second Option, provided that Centerra must provide notice of its intent to exercise the Second Option within 90 days of the completion of the First Option.

Following the earning of a 70% interest, Centerra and Kenorland will form a joint venture in respect of the Project. In the event a joint venture participant's interest is diluted to below 10%, it will exchange its joint venture interest for a net smelter returns royalty of 2% on currently unencumbered claims and 1.5% on claims currently encumbered by an existing royalty.

About the Hunter Project

In 2019, the Company acquired the Hunter Project through map staking after completing a comprehensive compilation and review of historical exploration data covering the project area. The property covers 18,177 hectares of mineral tenure over a felsic volcanic complex within the southern Abitibi Greenstone Belt (AGB). These felsic-dominant volcanic complexes are highly prospective for syn-volcanic, Au-rich VMS type systems such as the world-class Horne and LaRonde deposits. The property is dominantly covered by glacial till and lake sediments, resulting in sparse bedrock exposure with very little systematic exploration completed to date due to the challenges of exploring through thick glacial sedimentary cover. In early 2020 the company completed 5 sonic drill-for-till holes to confirm the presence of elevated gold anomalism in the glacial till cover identified from historical data compilation. In August 2021, the Company completed a property-wide airborne Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic (VTEM) geophysical survey aimed to identify potential volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) targets for follow-up exploration. A total of 1,104 line-kilometers were flown at a spacing of 200m.

Qualified Person

Mr. Jan Wozniewski, B. Sc., P. Geo., OGQ (#2239) is the "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.

About Kenorland Minerals

Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: KLD) is a mineral exploration Company incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia and based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Kenorland's focus is early to advanced stage exploration in North America. The Company currently holds four projects in Quebec where work is being completed under joint venture and earn-in agreement from third parties. The Frotet Project is held under joint venture with Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd., the Chicobi Project is optioned to Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd., the Chebistuan Project is optioned to Newmont Corporation, and the Hunter Project is optioned to Centerra Gold Inc. In Ontario, the Company holds the South Uchi Project under an earn-in agreement with a wholly owned subsidiary of Barrick Gold Corporation. In Alaska, USA, the Company owns 100% of the advanced stage Tanacross porphyry Cu-Au-Mo project as well as a 70% interest in the Healy Project, held under joint venture with Newmont Corp..

Further information can be found on the Company's website www.kenorlandminerals.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects', "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, that could cause actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing these forward-looking statements are reasonable based upon the information currently available to management as of the date hereof, actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Readers are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed times frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

