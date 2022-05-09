Geodrill Announces Annual And Special Meeting Voting Results And Exercise Of Options By Insiders

TORONTO, May 9, 2022 - Geodrill Ltd. ("Geodrill" or the "Company") (TSX: GEO), a leading West African based drilling company, announced the voting results of its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on May 9, 2022.

The nominees listed in the management information circular dated April 4, 2022 were elected as directors of the Company at the Meeting. Detailed results of the vote are set out below:

Director Outcome of Vote Yes No Abstain Dave Harper Carried 34,951,616 100% 0 0.00% 0 0.000% John Bingham Carried 26,699,601 76.390% 0 0.00% 8,252,015 23.61% Peter Prattas Carried 26,997,789 77.243% 0 0.00% 7,953,827 22.75% Ronald Sellwood Carried 26,783,022 76.629% 0 0.00% 8,168,594 23.7% Purchase of Ordinary Shares

99.657% 34,831,576 0.343% 120,040 0.00

Note: Numbers do not add due to rounding.

At the Meeting, the shareholders also re-appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the auditors of the Company and passed a special resolution authorizing the Corporation to purchase its own shares through a substantial issuer bid or normal course issuer bid as set forth in the management information circular dated April 4, 2022.

In addition, on May 9, 2022 insiders of the Company exercised 1,170,000 options at an exercise price of CAD$2.14 for proceeds of approximately CAD$2.5M.

This represents approximately 2.5% of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company. "The exercise of options by insiders demonstrates the confidence insiders have in Geodrill and further aligns us with our shareholders," said Dave Harper, Chief Executive Officer of Geodrill.

About Geodrill Limited

Geodrill has been successful in establishing a leading market position in Ghana, Burkina Faso and Cote d'Ivoire. The Company also operates in other African jurisdictions including Mali and Egypt and is expanding its geographic presence in South America. With the largest fleet of multi-purpose rigs, Geodrill provides a broad selection of diverse drilling services, including exploration, delineation, underground and grade control drilling, to meet the specific needs of its clients. The Company's client mix is made up of senior mining, intermediate and junior exploration companies. www.geodrill-gh.com

