Volatus Announces Share Consolidation

Vancouver - May 9, 2022 ? Volatus Capital Corp. (CSE:VC) (CNSX:VC.CN) (the "Company" or "Volatus") announces that the board of directors of the Company have approved by board resolution consolidation of all of its issued and outstanding securities on a four (4) for one (1) basis pursuant to the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange. Currently, the Company's authorized share capital is an unlimited number of common shares without par value, of which 71,769,407 shares are issued and outstanding with a further 21,625,000 shares reserved for issuance upon the exercise of outstanding warrants. Following consolidation and subject to rounding, Volatus will have issued and outstanding 17,942,352 common shares, subject to shares being issued pursuant to outstanding warrants being exercised prior to the effective date of the consolidation. The board of directors believe that the share consolidation will provide the Company with increased flexibility to seek financing opportunities and strategic acquisitions.

The Company does not intend to undergo a name change in conjunction with the proposed consolidation.

About Volatus Capital Corp.

Volatus is focused on exploration and development of resources in gold and copper in the Toodoggone district of north-central British Columbia, as well as magnesite in South Australia and battery metals that have strong demand profiles in the growing green economy.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Fred Tejada, PGeo

President & CEO Volatus Capital Corp.

Telephone: 778-819-2710

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this news release.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.