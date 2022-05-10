Go Metals Closes Private Placement of Flow-Through Shares

Vancouver, May 9, 2022 - Go Metals Corp. (CSE: GOCO) ("Go Metals" and/or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement with GloRes Securities Inc. acting as the lead finder. The Company has issued a total of 2,000,003 "Quebec" flow-through shares (each a "FT Share") at a price of $0.030 per FT Share for gross aggregate proceeds of $600,000.09.

Finder's fees of $42,000 cash and 140,000 warrants ("Warrants") have been paid to qualified parties. Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one common share at a price of $0.30 for a period of 24 months from closing.

The gross proceeds from the sale of FT Shares will be spent on exploration that will qualify as Canadian exploration expenses (CEE) and flow-through mining expenditures for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada), with the gross proceeds earmarked for the Company's HSP project in Quebec.

All securities issued in connection with the private placement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

None of the securities issued in connection with the private placement have been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), and none of them have been offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state where such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

About Go Metals:

Go Metals targets Canadian battery metal projects to help power a sustainable future. The company flagship project is a 100% owned nickel-copper sulphide in Quebec.

For further information, please contact:

Scott Sheldon, President

604.725.1857

scott@gometals.ca

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include "forward-looking information" (as that term is defined by Canadian securities legislation), concerning the Company's business. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company's management, including future plans for the exploration and development of its mineral properties. Although the Company believes that such expectations and assumptions are reasonable, investors should not rely unduly on such forward-looking information as the Company can give no assurance they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The company disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update any forward-looking information (whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise) other than as required by applicable securities laws.

