Theta Gold Mines Limited: CEO Presentation - Cape Town Mining Convention Indaba

Sydney, Australia - Theta Gold Mines Ltd. (ASX:TGM) (FRA:3LM) (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) controls and dominates the Eastern Transvaal Gold Fields, where South Africa's gold mining industry began almost 130 years ago. And we are bringing this large forgotten historical shallow goldfield back to life.The Transvaal Gold System sits geologically on the eastern side of the Bushveld Complex, the largest igneous intrusion on earth. We have already generated and delivered one of the largest gold resources on the ASX that is not controlled by major mining houses.The gold plant is near the towns of Pilgrim's Rest and Sabie in Mpumalanga Province, 370km northeast of Johannesburg. The TGME Project has more than 43 historical mines identified across the vast prospective goldfield of 620 square km (or 62,000 hectares).





Theta Gold Mines Ltd. (ASX:TGM) (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) is a gold development company that holds a range of prospective gold assets in a world-renowned South African gold mining region. These assets include several surface and near-surface high-grade gold projects which provide cost advantages relative to other gold producers in the region.



Theta Gold Mines core project is located next to the historical gold mining town of Pilgrim's Rest, in Mpumalanga Province, some 370km northeast of Johannesburg by road or 95km north of Nelspruit (Capital City of Mpumalanga Province). Following small scale production from 2011-2015, the Company is currently focussing on the construction of a new gold processing plant within its approved footprint at the TGME plant, and for the processing of the Theta Open Pit oxide gold ore. Nearby surface and underground mines and prospects are expected to be further evaluated in the future.



The Company aims to build a solid production platform to over 100Kozpa based primarily around shallow, open-cut or adit-entry hard rock mining sources. Theta Gold Mines has access to over 43 historical mines and prospect areas that can be accessed and explored, with over 6.7Moz of historical production recorded.





