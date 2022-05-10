Brazil Minerals Doubles the Size of Its Nickel Exploration Footprint

Belo Horizonte, May 10, 2022 - Brazil Minerals Inc. (OTCQB: BMIX) (the "Company" or "Brazil Minerals"), a U.S. battery metals company, is pleased to announce that it has obtained the presumptive exploratory permits for six additional nickel mineral rights encompassing 29,075 acres in the state of Goiás in Brazil. One of these rights is adjacent to a nickel producing mine and all are in a district known for lateritic nickel deposits. With such additions, Brazil Minerals' nickel mineral rights holdings have more than doubled to 57,900 acres (234 km2).

Brazil Minerals' battery metals portfolio also includes: 60,077 acres (243 km2) for lithium, 30,009 acres (121 km2) for rare earths, 22,050 acres (89 km2) for titanium, and 14,507 acres (59 km2) for graphite. The Company believes that it has one of the largest battery metals exploration footprints among publicly listed companies.

Brazil Minerals is successfully advancing its hard-rock lithium project in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. The additional nickel areas announced today are a natural progression of the Company's strategy in battery metals, as both lithium and nickel are highly sought after for electric vehicle batteries.

About Brazil Minerals, Inc.

Brazil Minerals Inc. (OTCQB: BMIX) is a U.S. battery metals company developing its 100%-owned lithium project in a world-class pegmatitic district in Brazil. It also fully owns sizeable exploration projects in nickel/cobalt, rare earths, titanium, and graphite. In addition, Brazil Minerals owns equity stakes in both Apollo Resources Corporation, a private company advancing its first iron mine, and Jupiter Gold Corporation (OTCQB: JUPGF), a publicly listed company developing a quartzite mine and advancing two gold projects. Follow us on Twitter: @BMIXstock.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based upon the current plans, estimates and projections of Brazil Minerals Inc.'s management and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. Such statements include, among others, those concerning market and industry segment growth and demand and acceptance of new and existing products; any projections of production, reserves, sales, earnings, revenue, margins or other financial items; any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; uncertainties related to conducting business in Brazil, as well as all assumptions, expectations, predictions, intentions or beliefs about future events. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: results from ongoing geotechnical analysis of the projects operated by the Company and its subsidiaries, business conditions in Brazil, general economic conditions, geopolitical events and regulatory changes, availability of capital, Brazil Minerals Inc.'s ability to maintain its competitive position and dependence on key management.

We advise U.S. investors that Brazil Minerals' (and its subsidiaries') properties and projects, as of now, are exploratory and do not have measured "reserves" as such term is defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Additional risks related to the Company and its subsidiaries are more fully discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent the Company's views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. The Company explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

