Centamin PLC Announces Results of the AGM
PERTH, May 10, 2022 - Centamin ("Centamin" or "the Company") (LSE:CEY)(TSX:CEE) announces that, at its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held today, 10 May 2022, all resolutions set out in the Notice of AGM were put to the AGM on a poll and were passed with the requisite majority. The full results are detailed in the table below.
The Company's issued share capital eligible to be voted at the AGM was 1,156,450,695 ordinary shares and approximately 66% of the Company's issued share capital were voted at the AGM.
|
VOTES
FOR[1]
|
%
|
VOTES
AGAINST
|
%
|
VOTES
WITHHELD[2]
|
Ordinary Resolution 1
Adopt the annual accounts, strategic and governance reports and auditor's report on the accounts
|
757,176,021
|
100.00%
|
14,158
|
0.00%
|
10,192,572
|
Ordinary Resolution 2
Declare a final dividend of 5 US cents (US$0.05) per ordinary share
|
767,228,879
|
100.00%
|
9,286
|
0.00%
|
144,286
|
Ordinary Resolution 3.1
Approval of the Directors' remuneration report
|
745,341,893
|
97.16%
|
21,809,088
|
2.84%
|
231,470
|
Ordinary Resolution 3.2
Approval of Directors' remuneration policy
|
735,236,754
|
95.84%
|
31,894,529
|
4.16%
|
251,168
|
Ordinary Resolution 3.3
Approval of the rules of the Centamin Incentive Plan
|
743,604,217
|
96.93%
|
23,564,528
|
3.07%
|
213,706
|
Ordinary Resolution 4.1
Re-election of James Rutherford
|
741,597,436
|
96.98%
|
23,104,887
|
3.02%
|
2,680,128
|
Ordinary Resolution 4.2
Re-election of Martin Horgan
|
761,265,789
|
99.24%
|
5,868,441
|
0.76%
|
248,221
|
Ordinary Resolution 4.3
Re-election of Ross Jerrard
|
760,749,191
|
99.17%
|
6,388,032
|
0.83%
|
245,228
|
Ordinary Resolution 4.4
Re-election of Dr Sally Eyre
|
719,804,178
|
93.82%
|
47,376,183
|
6.18%
|
202,090
|
Ordinary Resolution 4.5
Re-election of Mark Bankes
|
759,430,275
|
99.00%
|
7,684,448
|
1.00%
|
267,728
|
Ordinary Resolution 4.6
Re-election of Dr Ibrahim Fawzy
|
739,244,668
|
96.36%
|
27,925,863
|
3.64%
|
211,920
|
Ordinary Resolution 4.7
Re-election of Marna Cloete
|
708,459,235
|
92.35%
|
58,723,989
|
7.65%
|
199,227
|
Ordinary Resolution 4.8
Re-election of Dr Catharine Farrow
|
721,859,308
|
95.25%
|
35,963,033
|
4.75%
|
9,560,110
|
Ordinary Resolution 4.9
Re-election of Hendrik Faul
|
742,065,681
|
96.73%
|
25,071,542
|
3.27%
|
245,228
|
Ordinary Resolution 5.1
Appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (auditor)
|
756,724,026
|
98.67%
|
10,192,401
|
1.33%
|
166,024
|
Ordinary Resolution 5.2
Authorise the Directors to agree the auditor's remuneration
|
767,019,571
|
99.98%
|
175,766
|
0.02%
|
187,114
|
Ordinary Resolution 6
Authority to allot relevant securities
|
744,618,502
|
97.06%
|
22,546,913
|
2.94%
|
217,036
|
Special Resolution 7.1
Disapplication of pre-emption rights
|
762,696,800
|
99.80%
|
1,559,380
|
0.20%
|
3,125,271
|
Special Resolution 7.2
Further disapplication of pre-emption rights
|
752,305,758
|
98.44%
|
11,946,373
|
1.56%
|
3,130,320
|
Special Resolution 8
Market purchase of ordinary shares
|
757,153,122
|
98.73%
|
9,774,773
|
1.27%
|
453,956
In accordance with LR 9.6.2R, a copy of the results of the AGM, along with a copy of resolutions passed other than those concerning ordinary business at the AGM, have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The scrutineers of the poll were Computershare Investor Services (Jersey) Limited. The full text of each of the resolutions is set out in the Notice of AGM, a copy of which is available on the Centamin website at www.centamin.com.
-END
LEI: 213800PDI9G7OUKLPV84
Company No: 109180
[1] The "For" vote includes those giving the Chair of the AGM discretion.
[2] A "Vote Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes 'For' and 'Against' the resolution.
