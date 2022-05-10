Menü Artikel
Centamin PLC Announces Results of the AGM

09:00 Uhr  |  Accesswire

PERTH, May 10, 2022 - Centamin ("Centamin" or "the Company") (LSE:CEY)(TSX:CEE) announces that, at its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held today, 10 May 2022, all resolutions set out in the Notice of AGM were put to the AGM on a poll and were passed with the requisite majority. The full results are detailed in the table below.

The Company's issued share capital eligible to be voted at the AGM was 1,156,450,695 ordinary shares and approximately 66% of the Company's issued share capital were voted at the AGM.

VOTES

FOR[1]

%

VOTES

AGAINST

%

VOTES

WITHHELD[2]

Ordinary Resolution 1

Adopt the annual accounts, strategic and governance reports and auditor's report on the accounts

757,176,021

100.00%

14,158

0.00%

10,192,572

Ordinary Resolution 2

Declare a final dividend of 5 US cents (US$0.05) per ordinary share

767,228,879

100.00%

9,286

0.00%

144,286

Ordinary Resolution 3.1

Approval of the Directors' remuneration report

745,341,893

97.16%

21,809,088

2.84%

231,470

Ordinary Resolution 3.2

Approval of Directors' remuneration policy

735,236,754

95.84%

31,894,529

4.16%

251,168

Ordinary Resolution 3.3

Approval of the rules of the Centamin Incentive Plan

743,604,217

96.93%

23,564,528

3.07%

213,706

Ordinary Resolution 4.1

Re-election of James Rutherford

741,597,436

96.98%

23,104,887

3.02%

2,680,128

Ordinary Resolution 4.2

Re-election of Martin Horgan

761,265,789

99.24%

5,868,441

0.76%

248,221

Ordinary Resolution 4.3

Re-election of Ross Jerrard

760,749,191

99.17%

6,388,032

0.83%

245,228

Ordinary Resolution 4.4

Re-election of Dr Sally Eyre

719,804,178

93.82%

47,376,183

6.18%

202,090

Ordinary Resolution 4.5

Re-election of Mark Bankes

759,430,275

99.00%

7,684,448

1.00%

267,728

Ordinary Resolution 4.6

Re-election of Dr Ibrahim Fawzy

739,244,668

96.36%

27,925,863

3.64%

211,920

Ordinary Resolution 4.7

Re-election of Marna Cloete

708,459,235

92.35%

58,723,989

7.65%

199,227

Ordinary Resolution 4.8

Re-election of Dr Catharine Farrow

721,859,308

95.25%

35,963,033

4.75%

9,560,110

Ordinary Resolution 4.9

Re-election of Hendrik Faul

742,065,681

96.73%

25,071,542

3.27%

245,228

Ordinary Resolution 5.1

Appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (auditor)

756,724,026

98.67%

10,192,401

1.33%

166,024

Ordinary Resolution 5.2

Authorise the Directors to agree the auditor's remuneration

767,019,571

99.98%

175,766

0.02%

187,114

Ordinary Resolution 6

Authority to allot relevant securities

744,618,502

97.06%

22,546,913

2.94%

217,036


Special Resolution 7.1

Disapplication of pre-emption rights

762,696,800

99.80%

1,559,380

0.20%

3,125,271

Special Resolution 7.2

Further disapplication of pre-emption rights

752,305,758

98.44%

11,946,373

1.56%

3,130,320

Special Resolution 8

Market purchase of ordinary shares

757,153,122

98.73%

9,774,773

1.27%

453,956

In accordance with LR 9.6.2R, a copy of the results of the AGM, along with a copy of resolutions passed other than those concerning ordinary business at the AGM, have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The scrutineers of the poll were Computershare Investor Services (Jersey) Limited. The full text of each of the resolutions is set out in the Notice of AGM, a copy of which is available on the Centamin website at www.centamin.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: please visit the website www.centamin.com or contact:

Centamin Plc
Michael Stoner, Group Corporate Manager
investor@centaminplc.com		 Buchanan
Bobby Morse/ Ariadna Peretz/ James Husband
+ 44 (0) 20 7466 5000
centamin@buchanan.uk.com

-END

LEI: 213800PDI9G7OUKLPV84

Company No: 109180

[1] The "For" vote includes those giving the Chair of the AGM discretion.
[2] A "Vote Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes 'For' and 'Against' the resolution.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Centamin Plc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/700754/Centamin-PLC-Announces-Results-of-the-AGM


