CMC Announces Exploration Operations Have Commenced on Its Newfoundland Properties and the Appointment of a New Chief Geologist

VANCOUVER, May 10, 2022 - CMC Metals Ltd. (TSX-V:CMB)(Frankfurt:ZM5N)(OTC PINK:CMCXF) ("CMC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that advance field crews have been mobilized to our exploration projects in Newfoundland, Canada. In addition, the Company is working to reopen the access road to our flagship Silver Hart property in Yukon in advance preparations for crew mobilization in mid June.

The Company further wishes to announce that they have hired Mr. Brigido Campillo as Chief Geologist. Mr. Campillo has over 25 years of experience in mineral exploration and project management. He has worked in a senior capacity in numerous exploration and mine projects with companies including Vizsla Resources, Endeavour Silver Corp., Great Panther Silver, Orenex Silver Corp, Apex Silver Mines LDC, Monarca Minerals, Goldcorp and others. He has considerable experience in a broad range of deposit styles including extensive work in epithermal deposits (including veins, skarn and carbonate replacement style mineralization).

Mr. John Bossio, Chairperson noted, "We are pleased to initiate the most aggressive exploration program that CMC has ever attempted to undertake in the Company's history. This will be an exciting season for us, and we are confident that exploration efforts will enhance shareholder value."

Mr. Kevin Brewer, President and CEO stated: "We are extremely pleased to have Brigido join our team as he has a wealth of experience that is perfectly suited to our CRD/vein/skarn targets in Yukon/northern British Columbia. Brigido will utilize his first-hand knowledge to advance the understanding of mineralization at Silver Hart."

Mr. Brewer added, "We are launching an aggressive exploration program this season. Initially we are conducting a lot of geological mapping and prospecting activities on our early-stage Newfoundland properties namely Terra Nova, Bridal Veil and Rodney Pond. Our primary objective on these properties is to determine whether they warrant advanced exploration efforts. The crews will then be mobilized to Yukon in mid-June where advanced exploration efforts on Silver Hart are focussed on resource expansion. Also, at Amy and Silverknife we plan to advance both projects to drill ready stage. We have identified significant targets on all three projects. Permitting was filed in January for the properties in British Columbia and we will soon be initiating First Nations consultation efforts. Silver Hart is fully permitted."

Qualified Person

Qualified Person Kevin Brewer, a registered professional geoscientist, is the Company's President and CEO, and Qualified Person (as defined by National Instrument 43-101). He has given his approval of the technical information pertaining reported herein. The Company is committed to meeting the highest standards of integrity, transparency and consistency in reporting technical content, including geological reporting, geophysical investigations, environmental and baseline studies, engineering studies, metallurgical testing, assaying and all other technical data.

About CMC Metals Ltd.

CMC Metals Ltd. is a growth stage exploration company focused on opportunities for high grade polymetallic deposits in Yukon, British Columbia and Newfoundland. Our polymetallic silver-lead-zinc CRD prospects include the Silver Hart Deposit and Blue Heaven claims (the "Silver Hart Project") and Rancheria South, Amy and Silverknife claims (the "Rancheria South Project"). Our polymetallic projects with potential for copper-silver-gold and other metals include Logjam (Yukon), Bridal Veil, Terra Nova and Rodney Pond (central Newfoundland).

On behalf of the Board:

"John Bossio"

John Bossio, Chairman

CMC Metals Ltd.

