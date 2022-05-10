Canadian Manganese Completes Expanded Infill Drill Program

Toronto, May 10, 2022 - Canadian Manganese Company Inc. (NEO: CDMN) ("CDMN" or the "Company") is pleased to report the completion of the previously announced diamond drilling program (see December 7, 2021 news release) at its wholly owned Plymouth manganese-iron deposit (Plymouth Deposit) (the "Woodstock Project") in New Brunswick. The primary purpose of this program was to expand the existing geological database in support of an updated mineral resource estimate with the objective to upgrade much of the current Inferred mineral resource estimate to the Measured and Indicated categories.

The initially proposed program was significantly expanded owing to further define resource expansion opportunities identified in the initial phase of the 2022 program. In total, the program was comprised of 25 drill holes (7,098m) with 1,820 core samples were collected for analysis. ALS Global ("ALS") provided sample preparation and analytical services for the program.

To date, the Company has received results for drillholes PL-21-029, 030 and 031 (Figure 1). Highlights from these initial drill holes are summarized below:

Hole ID From (m) To (m) *Length (m) Mn % Fe % PL-21-029 82.64 137.91 55.30 9.99 11.23 including 91.00 137.91 46.91 10.36 11.13 and 121.00 137.91 16.91 11.77 9.33 PL-21-030 7.40 80.00 72.60 8.63 11.04 including 62.00 80.00 18.00 10.18 12.46 PL-21-031 8.85 119.00 110.15 9.15 12.16 including 14.00 56.00 42.00 11.27 14.06





* Note: Downhole core sample lengths are specified. True widths of the mineralized intercepts range between 70% and 90% of these lengths.

Matthew Allas, President and CEO commented, "We are very excited by what was encountered during our infill drill and resource expansion program and demonstrated by these initial results. The deposit has shown to be consistent with the previously modelled geology, and we are eagerly awaiting receipt of additional assay results, especially given the resource expansion potential defined by holes drilled late in the recent program. We look forward to incorporating the results into an updated mineral resource estimate this summer."

Technical Information

Drill program field supervision, logging and sampling activities were carried out under supervision of Professional Geologists registered in the Province of New Brunswick and employed by Mercator Geological Services Limited of Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, Canada. Logging, sampling, and assaying procedures were as per the Company's QA/QC protocols whereby drill core was descriptively logged on site, aligned, marked for sampling and then split in half, longitudinally, using a diamond saw blade. Samples consist of half NQ-size diamond core (47.6 mm diameter core). One-half of the core is preserved in core boxes for future reference stored at the Company's secure core logging facility located in Woodstock, NB.

Samples comprising the other half of the core were bagged, tagged, sealed, and shipped to ALS's preparation facility in Moncton, New Brunswick with analytical procedures subsequently completed at ALS's Vancouver, BC facility. X Ray Fluorescence (XRF) methods as described in ALS protocol ME-XRF265 were applied for analysis of manganese and iron contents and total sulphur levels were determined in accordance with ALS protocol S-IR08. Specific gravity determinations for selected core samples were carried out in accordance with ALS protocol OA-GRA086. The QAQC program applied to the 2021/2022 drill core samples included systematic insertion and analysis of Certified Reference Materials, blank samples and duplicate pulp splits at 1 in 20 frequency and quarter core duplicates plus coarse reject splits at 1 in 40 frequency. A third-party check sample program for pulp split samples is also included in the Company's QAQC program, with SGS Canada Ltd., providing analytical services.

QUALIFIED PERSON

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been, reviewed and approved by Paul Moore, P. Geo. (NB), the Company's designated non-independent, Qualified Person within the context of Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101; Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

ABOUT CANADIAN MANGANESE

CDMN is a Canadian mineral development company aiming to become a supplier of high-purity manganese metal products for the rechargeable battery industry. CDMN holds the Woodstock Project in New Brunswick.

For further information:

investors@CanadianManganese.com

Matthew Allas: President and CEO +1 647 338 3748

The NEO Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Additional information on CDMN is available at www.CanadianManganese.com.







Figure 1: Plymouth Project Drill Plan Map

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7184/123450_3c1749a714413976_002full.jpg.

Notice regarding forward-looking statements:

This news release includes forward-looking statements regarding CDMN, and its respective businesses, which may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the timing of additional assay results and the ability to provide a Mineral Reserve, the expected plan to become a supplier of high-quality manganese metal products. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of each entity. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections, or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited, risks regarding the mining industry, economic factors, the equity markets generally, risks associated with growth and competition as well as those risks and uncertainties identified and reported in the Company's public filings under its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although CDMN has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and CDMN undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/123450