Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Foraco Announces Election of Directors

10.05.2022  |  Newsfile

Toronto, May 10, 2022 - Foraco International SA (TSX: FAR) (the "Company" or "Foraco"), in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") requirements, announces the voting results at the extraordinary and ordinary meeting of shareholders of the Company held on May, 10, 2022 in Marseille, France (the "Meeting").

In accordance with French law, shareholders of the Company, when voting in elections for directors, are given the option to vote "for" or "against/abstain" for the director nominees, meaning that it is not possible for nominees for directors to receive a majority of "withhold" votes. The director nominees, as listed in the Company's management proxy circular, were elected as directors of the Company at the Meeting. The proxy votes submitted for each director were as follows:

Daniel Simoncini

Shareholders PRESENT POWERS PROXIES Total votes % of votes for RESULT
FOR 283,899 60,983,843 13,577,997 74,845,739 99.99% Adopted
AGAINST

5,100 5,100 0.01%
ABSTAIN






Jean-Pierre Charmensat

Shareholders PRESENT POWERS PROXIES Total votes % of votes for RESULT
FOR 283,899 60,983,843 12,967,368 74,235,110 99.18% Adopted
AGAINST

615,729 615,729 0.82%
ABSTAIN






Bruno Chabas

Shareholders PRESENT POWERS PROXIES Total votes % of votes for RESULT
FOR 283,899 60,983,843 12,756,648 74,024,390 98.90% Adopted
AGAINST

826,449 826,449 1.10%
ABSTAIN






Warren Holmes

Shareholders PRESENT POWERS PROXIES Total votes % of votes for RESULT
FOR 283,899 60,983,843 12,756,648 74,024,390 98.90% Adopted
AGAINST

826,449 826,449 1.10%
ABSTAIN






Jorge Hurtado

Shareholders PRESENT POWERS PROXIES Total votes % of votes for RESULT
FOR 283,899 60,983,843 12,756,648 74,024,390 98.90% Adopted
AGAINST

826,449 826,449 1.10%
ABSTAIN






Diercxsens Investment & Advisory BV

Shareholders PRESENT POWERS PROXIES Total votes % of votes for RESULT
FOR 283,899 60,983,843 12,756,648 74,024,390 98.90% Adopted
AGAINST

826,449 826,449 1.10%
ABSTAIN






In addition, the Meeting voted 99.99 % in favour of the Company declaring a nil dividend for the 2021 fiscal year.

The Company's statutory filings, including its complete report of voting results from the Meeting, are available at www.sedar.com.

About Foraco

Foraco International SA (TSX: FAR) is a leading global mineral drilling services company that provides a comprehensive and reliable service offering in mining and water projects. Supported by its founding values of integrity, innovation and involvement, Foraco has grown into the third largest global drilling enterprise with a presence in 22 countries across five continents. For more information about Foraco, visit www.foraco.com or please contact:

Fabien Sevestre
Email: ir@foraco.com
Tel: (705) 495-6363

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/123508


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Foraco International SA

Foraco International SA
Bergbau
Frankreich
A0MYBD
FR0010492199
www.foraco.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2022.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap