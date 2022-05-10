Foraco Announces Election of Directors

Toronto, May 10, 2022 - Foraco International SA (TSX: FAR) (the "Company" or "Foraco"), in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") requirements, announces the voting results at the extraordinary and ordinary meeting of shareholders of the Company held on May, 10, 2022 in Marseille, France (the "Meeting").

In accordance with French law, shareholders of the Company, when voting in elections for directors, are given the option to vote "for" or "against/abstain" for the director nominees, meaning that it is not possible for nominees for directors to receive a majority of "withhold" votes. The director nominees, as listed in the Company's management proxy circular, were elected as directors of the Company at the Meeting. The proxy votes submitted for each director were as follows:

Daniel Simoncini

Shareholders PRESENT POWERS PROXIES Total votes % of votes for RESULT FOR 283,899 60,983,843 13,577,997 74,845,739 99.99% Adopted AGAINST



5,100 5,100 0.01%

ABSTAIN















Jean-Pierre Charmensat

Shareholders PRESENT POWERS PROXIES Total votes % of votes for RESULT FOR 283,899 60,983,843 12,967,368 74,235,110 99.18% Adopted AGAINST



615,729 615,729 0.82%

ABSTAIN















Bruno Chabas

Shareholders PRESENT POWERS PROXIES Total votes % of votes for RESULT FOR 283,899 60,983,843 12,756,648 74,024,390 98.90% Adopted AGAINST



826,449 826,449 1.10%

ABSTAIN















Warren Holmes

Shareholders PRESENT POWERS PROXIES Total votes % of votes for RESULT FOR 283,899 60,983,843 12,756,648 74,024,390 98.90% Adopted AGAINST



826,449 826,449 1.10%

ABSTAIN















Jorge Hurtado

Shareholders PRESENT POWERS PROXIES Total votes % of votes for RESULT FOR 283,899 60,983,843 12,756,648 74,024,390 98.90% Adopted AGAINST



826,449 826,449 1.10%

ABSTAIN















Diercxsens Investment & Advisory BV

Shareholders PRESENT POWERS PROXIES Total votes % of votes for RESULT FOR 283,899 60,983,843 12,756,648 74,024,390 98.90% Adopted AGAINST



826,449 826,449 1.10%

ABSTAIN















In addition, the Meeting voted 99.99 % in favour of the Company declaring a nil dividend for the 2021 fiscal year.

The Company's statutory filings, including its complete report of voting results from the Meeting, are available at www.sedar.com.

