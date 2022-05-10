Classic Minerals Limited: Mining of Bulk Sample Completed

Perth, Australia - Classic Minerals Ltd. (ASX:CLZ) is pleased to announce that mining of the bulk sample at Kat Gap was finalised on 5th May 2022. The pit was mined within design parameters taking approximately 8 weeks to complete. The gold rich ore zone which came within 6 metres of the surface was extracted with minimal dilution and placed on a stockpiled separate from the waste. The ore zone was easily distinguished from the waste material during mining mainly due to the extensive quartz veining and biotite alteration. The ore contained very clear footwall and hanging wall contacts making it easy to extract. It was also moderately thicker on the pit floor than predicted by the resource model which is a positive for future mining operations. The Company is currently compiling the final production figures which it expects to release to the market in the coming week.The following images below* show the progression of the bulk sample pit since the ASX announcement of 03 March 2022 advising the recommencement of mining operations.Dean Goodwin said: "We have completed another significant milestone. The mining of the bulk sample has enabled the Kat Gap Gold Ore to see the light of day for the very first time. I am pleased to report the ore zone has behaved perfectly, it's almost exactly how I pictured it would look like. I've also been pleasantly surprised at the clean lines separating the ore from waste on the footwall and hangingwall contacts and can say with confidence that the extracted ore has been taken out with minimal dilution. This all bodes well for our future mining operations as the ore is very visible and easy to extract.Now that the bulk sample is complete, we can get cracking on final metallurgical test-work for the Gekko plant and get our final pit design work completed ahead of the operational phase for the Kat Gap gold project.My thanks to the team for a clean and efficient operation. Great work!"*To view photographs, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/25ARL2JY





Classic Minerals Ltd. (ASX:CLZ) is an exploration and development company focused on gold deposits in Western Australia's famous Goldfields region. In March 2017, Classic acquired the Forrestania Gold Project, with seven tenements stretching across 450km2. Strategically located in a very prospective region, the FGP is an underexplored package surrounded by multimillion ounce deposits such as Bounty (2Moz) and Yilgarn Star (1.5Moz).





Classic Minerals Ltd.





Classic Minerals Ltd. T: +61-8-6305-0221 E: contact@classicminerals.com.au WWW: www.classicminerals.com.au