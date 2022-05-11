Ivor Exploration Changes Name to Kraken Energy Corp. and Commences Trading on the CSE Under New Ticker Symbol UUSA

Vancouver, May 11, 2022 - Kraken Energy Corp. (CSE: UUSA) (the "Company" or "Kraken") is pleased to announce that effective at market open today, the Company's planned name and ticker symbol change will take effect.

Beginning at market open today, the Company's common shares will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the new name and the trading symbol for the Company will change from "IVOR" to "UUSA". The Company's new CUSIP number is 50075X102 and the new ISIN number is CA50075X1024. The share capital of the Company remains unchanged.



Kraken's CEO and Director, David Forest stated, "The name Kraken Energy reflects our commitment to building a company serving the clean energy sector in North America. Under this banner, we're continuing to advance our portfolio of energy projects, including the past-producing Apex uranium mine in Nevada."



Effective today, the Company's new website will be www.krakenenergycorp.com and will showcase the Company's asset base as it grows and provide access to all technical reports, presentations, and investor news.





About Kraken Energy Corp.



Kraken Energy is focused on identifying and developing new energy resources, including the Ultimate copper-molybdenum project in British Columbia. The company recently acquired an option to purchase a 100% interest in the Apex project in Nevada, recognized as Nevada's largest past-producing uranium mine.





On Behalf of the Board of Kraken Energy Corp.



David Forest

CEO & Director







Corporate Office:



#717 - 1030 West Georgia Street

Vancouver, BC, Canada V6E 2Y3



For investor relations inquiries, contact:

Kristina Pillon, High Tide Consulting Corp.

T: 604.908.1695 / E: info@krakenergycorp.com







