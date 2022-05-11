Ridgeline Minerals Commences Drill Program at the Selena Project, Nevada

Vancouver, May 11, 2022 - Ridgeline Minerals Corp. (TSXV: RDG) (OTCQB: RDGMF) (FSE: 0GC0) ("Ridgeline" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's Phase V drill program at the Selena project ("Selena") commenced on May 2, 2022. Selena is a silver ("Ag")-gold ("Au")-lead ("Pb")-zinc ("Zn") carbonate replacement ("CRD") style discovery located in White Pine County, Nevada. The Phase V program will drill up to 8 holes (5,500m) and test the conceptual CRD and Skarn targets located down-dip and to the west of the Company's original shallow-oxide, Ag-Au ± Pb-Zn discovery (Figure 1 & Figure 2). Samples are delivered directly to the lab from site and assay results will be announced as they are received.

Mike Harp, Ridgeline's Vice President, Exploration, commented, "We've spent almost a year putting together the porphyry zonation model at Selena and our team is excited to finally be testing the conceptual CRD and Skarn targets. We believe this program will confirm the district-scale exploration potential at Selena with multiple targets still to be tested across the 39 square kilometer property."



Selena Project

Selena is located in White Pine County, Nevada, approximately 64 kilometers ("km") north of the town of Ely, NV, and 25 km southeast of the Kinross owned and operated Bald Mountain Gold Mine. The 100% owned Selena project is comprised of 39 square kms of highly prospective exploration ground including Ridgeline's 2020 Ag-Au ± Pb-Zn discovery. Drilling in 2021 highlighted the potential to target high-grade CRD type mineralization (Ag-Au-Pb-Zn ±Cu) between Ridgeline's original discovery and the Butte Valley Cu-Au-Ag porphyry located directly west of the property. (View the Selena VRIFY Deck Here)





Figure 1: iView2 Magnetics map (RTP tilted derivative map) highlights thrust faults and coincident magnetic "lows" associated with shallow-oxide Ag-Au-Pb-Zn mineralization at the original Selena Discovery. The Phase V drill program will target sulfide CRD mineralization within similar magnetic "lows" under shallow cover to the west.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7298/123552_2830db87647c8886_002full.jpg







Figure 2: Conceptual long section A-A' showing the proposed CRD target being tested in the Phase V program with SE22-037 in-progress. Magnetics survey highlights structurally controlled magnetic "lows" which correlate closely with 3D inversion isosurfaces in the CRD target area.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7298/123552_2830db87647c8886_003full.jpg

QAQC Procedures

Samples are submitted to Paragon Geochemical Assay Laboratories (PAL) of Sparks, Nevada, which is a certified and accredited laboratory, independent of the Company. Samples are prepared using industry-standard prep methods and analysed using AU-OES30 (Au; 30 g fire assay AQR digest) and 34MA-OESm (35 element Suite; 0.5 g 4-acid digestion/ICP-MS; + 10 ppb Hg) methods. PAL also undertakes its own internal coarse and pulp duplicate analysis to ensure proper sample preparation and equipment calibration. Ridgeline's QA/QC program includes regular insertion of CRM standards, duplicates, and blanks into the sample stream with a stringent review of all results completed by the Company's Qualified Person, Michael T. Harp, Vice President, Exploration.

Technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael T. Harp, CPG. the Company's Vice President, Exploration, who is Ridgeline's Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 and responsible for technical matters of this release.

About Ridgeline Minerals Corp.

Ridgeline is a discovery focused gold-silver explorer with a proven management team and a 163 km² exploration portfolio across five projects in Nevada and Idaho, USA. More information about Ridgeline can be found at www.RidgelineMinerals.com.

