EnviroMetal Recovers Over 1,220 Ounces of Gold Valued at US $2.35 Million

VANCOUVER, May 11, 2022 - EnviroMetal Technologies Inc. ("EnviroMetal" or the "Company") (CSE:ETI); (OTCQX:EVLLF); (FSE:7N2), a technology company specializing in precious metal extraction processes with applications in the primary and secondary metals industries, is pleased to report sales from the recovery of 1,221 troy ounces of gold, valued at over US $2.35 million, from high-grade mine products during the first quarter of 2022.

The gold was recovered from cathode mesh residue at the Company's facility in Surrey, BC using the EnviroMetal's patented gold recovery process and technology. The EnviroMetal process offers miners a safe and efficient option for the primary recovery of gold from gold ores and concentrates or the secondary recovery of gold from materials such as cathode residues and dusts generated using conventional recovery processes (for additional information see the Company's news release dated February 8, 2022). Management is encouraged by the anomalous revenues attributable to the treatment of gold bearing residues and dusts during the quarter and is exploring options to treat similar materials in the future.

Duane Nelson, EnviroMetal President, and CEO stated, "I am proud of our technical team's continued achievements. We have consistently showcased the applicability, efficiency, and sustainability of our proprietary gold recovery technology to a broad range of clients. We look forward to the next steps in client engagement and additional technical demonstration of our technology."

About EnviroMetal Technologies Inc.

EnviroMetal Technologies is engaged in the development and commercialization of environmentally friendly formulas and technologies for the treatment of materials in the primary and secondary metals industries. Using its proprietary non-cyanide, water-based, neutral pH treatment process EnviroMetal extracts precious and non-precious metals from ores, concentrates, and electronic waste ("E-Waste"). Backed by a first-class staff of scientists and engineers, tens of thousands of individual tests, independent validations, and countless hours in research and development, EnviroMetal's technology is emerging as a potential new eco-friendly standard for the hydrometallurgical extraction of precious metals in both the mining and E-Waste industries. For more information please visit www.EnviroMetal.com.

