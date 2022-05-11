Glen Eagle Resources Update

MONTREAL, May 11, 2022 - - Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (TSXV:GER) (OTC:GERFF) (or "the Company") is pleased to announce that the Cobra Oro gold processing plant, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, has received a major overhaul of its operations in Honduras. The new team that COO Karl Trudeau has brought on board is doing an outstanding job and consequently, the improvements at the Cobra Oro gold processing plant are truly remarkable and bound to have an impact on Cobra Oro's upcoming revenues.

These improvements were also made possible by using the services of a major company in mining logistics. The company was instrumental in overseeing the transportation of spare parts and goods, as well as helping Cobra Oro finalize its ramp-up operation at its gold processing plant. Since their involvement, shipments started arriving in a timely manner, a very important realization to improve production. The timely arrival of spare parts and chemicals was a feat that the Company could not achieve on its own, making this new partnership very vital to Cobra's operations.

Further updates will outline all the mineral support systems (existing feedstocks, new agreements, new mineral discoveries) that are coming together to create a successful and viable gold production facility in Honduras.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

