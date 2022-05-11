Prismo Metals Samples 28 g/t Gold at Los Pavitos

Vancouver, May 11, 2022 - Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update for the ongoing initial exploration program at the Los Pavitos project in Sonora State, Mexico. Mapping and sampling at the project began in January and has progressed on-time and on schedule, covering a large portion of the 5,300-hectare concession. Assay results have been received for 169 samples with the best results from the Las Auras and Santa Cruz areas with individual samples yielding 10.15 and 28 g/t gold, respectively (See Highlights table below). Further sampling is underway with results expected in June. Also, a service provider for the planned LiDAR survey has been selected and data collection is programmed for May.

Geologic mapping has further refined several principal structures that define the Las Auras, Santa Cruz and Oromuri structural trends that were identified during reconnaissance work by Minera Cascabel, the Mexico based company Prismo optioned the property from in October 2019. Several additional new parallel structures have been recognized, including the La Española, San Jorge and La Ramada faults. Areas of strong oxidation occur along and around several of the structures and at structural intersections. Gold assays ranging from anomalous to 28 g/t are mainly located in the Santa Cruz, Las Auras and Oromuri areas as shown in the table below. Arsenic and bismuth values are widely distributed, with the highest assays in the Las Auras and Oromuri areas but with anomalous assays in the several portions of the mapped area. These elements could be useful as guides to define areas with potential for gold mineralization.

Rafael Gallardo, of Minera Cascabel and a director of Prismo, noted similarities of some of the host rocks and vein styles to orogenic gold systems in northwestern Sonora's Caborca Orogenic Gold Belt (COGB) The COGB hosts numerous current and past producing gold deposits, including Fresnillo's La Herradura mine, and is one of Mexico's top gold producing regions (see figure below). The current exploration work is partly directed towards determining whether that is the case, or whether the mineralization is more similar to that in the Alamos epithermal vein district 25 km to the southeast. The presence of large northwesterly trending shear zones, quartz textures in veins and the association of gold with arsenic and bismuth supports the orogenic gold model, but more work is necessary to be definitive.

Craig Gibson, President and CEO of the Company, stated, "Work at Los Pavitos has successfully delineated areas with high gold grades in the Las Auras, Santa Cruz and Oromuri areas. To date about 75% of the main area of interest has been covered with first-pass geological mapping and sampling. Newly recognized structures that are parallel to some of the main mineralized trends have also been identified. Several areas with evidence for alteration and mineralization warrant more detailed work, including several structural intersections, taking into consideration that a portion of the project remains to be mapped and sampled."





Location of the Los Pavitos project in southern Sonora State in relation to the Caborca Orogenic Gold Belt.



Geologic map of the Los Pavitos project showing strong northwesterly orientation of faults hosted largely by metasediments.



Samples taken by the company at Los Pavitos.



Gold distribution for samples taken at Los Pavitos.



Silver distribution for samples taken at Los Pavitos.



Arsenic distribution for samples taken at Los Pavitos.



Table 1. Selected assays, Los Pavitos project.

Sample Location Type Width Length Au Ag Cu Pb Zn m m g/t g/t ppm ppm ppm LP22001 La Auras Channel 0.4 0.8 0.442 1.7 3.4 105 178 LP22002 La Auras Selected 0.2 0.3 2.06 16.5 7 1345 141 LP22004 La Auras Channel 0.3 0.5 1.49 8.99 13.6 1080 345 LP22007 La Auras Chip 1 1 1.94 15.7 18.5 492 752 LP22008 La Auras Channel 0.4 2 3.97 12 17.5 164.5 430 LP22009 La Auras Channel 0.3 0.6 2.39 16.2 19.2 307 535 LP22010 La Auras Chip 0.65 0.65 0.955 6.16 25.2 763 811 LP22012 La Auras Channel 1 3 2.46 3.5 11.7 571 1035 LP22013 La Auras Dump 10.15 21.2 8.7 4480 321 LP22020 Oromuri Channel 0.15 0.3 0.185 0.57 113 2 6 LP22021 Oromuri Channel 0.2 1 0.222 0.45 23.5 4.3 12 LP22024 San Jorge Channel 0.2 0.5 0.331 0.63 58.4 6.4 12 LP22102 La Espanola Channel 0.1 0.054 0.99 599 2.3 41 LP22103 La Espanola Channel 1.9 0.076 0.99 642 4.4 77 LP22104 La Espanola Channel 2 4 0.024 1 691 4.6 41 LP22106 La Auras Channel 1 0.352 1.71 10 87.9 83 LP22107 Oromuri Channel 0.5 0.658 1.22 6.2 107 54 LP22108 Oromuri Channel 0.5 0.722 6.64 10.8 830 92 LP22114 San Jorge Channel 1.5 0.037 4.11 1545 4.2 138 LP22115 San Jorge Channel 2 7 0.014 21.5 2050 15.6 84 LP22116 Oromuri Chip 0.412 1.52 164 11.6 6 11633 Santa Cruz Channel 0.1 1 0.569 0.4 181.5 15.9 54 11638 Santa Cruz Channel 0.3 2.5 0.184 3.8 84.8 33.3 7 11640 La Ramada Dump 1 1 3.35 42.9 574 563 554 11641 La Ramada Channel 0.3 1.5 0.762 10.5 512 31.2 411 11642 Santa Cruz Dump 4.47 25.8 341 1625 527 11646 Santa Cruz Channel 0.3 1 28 398 180 11750 123 11647 Santa Cruz Dump 0.652 2.38 398 51.1 120 11648 Santa Cruz Chip 1 1 3.98 7.92 253 454 100 11649 Santa Cruz Channel 0.5 2 1.35 12.2 389 1995 318 11681 Santa Cruz Channel 2 7 12.25 95.1 838 9740 1160 11682 Santa Cruz Channel 2 7 10.5 86.3 376 7940 260 11684 Santa Cruz Channel 1 1 1.23 14.45 226 319 158 11685 Santa Cruz Channel 1 1 0.638 12.1 24.2 269 36 11688 Santa Cruz Chip 1 1 0.317 43.9 18600 11.9 598 11695 Santa Cruz Channel 1 2 2.42 4.2 135 84.8 451 11696 Santa Cruz Chip 2 2 0.609 1.64 298 190.5 81 11697 Santa Cruz Chip 2 1 0.307 3.98 91.6 358 63 11698 Santa Cruz Chip 2 2 0.161 23.1 157 4770 2940 11701 Santa Cruz Channel 0.3 1 0.148 0.26 70.8 16.6 66 11708 Santa Cruz Chip 0.5 0.5 0.526 51.9 48.5 6740 64 11711 Santa Cruz Channel 0.2 2 0.166 1.01 89.1 30.3 54 11713 Santa Cruz Channel 0.3 1.5 0.079 30.4 46.8 5420 539

Zone 1: Santa Cruz area

Santa Cruz lies at the intersection of the Santa Cruz fault with the Las Auras fault and is currently the principal known mineralized area. The area is partially covered by small third-party internal concessions where numerous small pits, mines and trenches are present. Highlighted samples taken by the Company in this area range from 0.15 to as much as 28 g/t gold, generally with low silver values, but with one sample yielding 398 g/t silver for a 1-meter sample. Historic sampling yielded as much as +10g/t Au and 59.8 g/t Ag from a dump sample, and a sample from the Hedionda mine taken for the Los Pavitos Technical Report (see news release or March 19, 2021) yielded 8.3 g/t Au and 62 g/t Ag for a 0.25 m channel sample.

Zone 2: Española-La Auras-Ramadas intersection

The Española structure is a newly recognized fault approximately parallel to the Las Auras trend. The northeast trending La Ramada fault also intersects the Las Auras fault in this area. A large area of iron oxide alterations is present in the area where the Las Auras and La Española structures meet. Samples taken to date mainly have yielded anomalous As values.

Zone 3: Española-San Jorge intersection

The San Jorge fault appears to be a third mineralized structure parallel to the Orimuri and Santa Cruz trends with several prospects present in the area near the newly recognized Española and San Jorge faults. Sampling to date has yielded mainly anomalous Cu and As from the Española mine workings.

Zone 4: Santa Cruz-Cerro Blanco

The Santa Cruz-Cerro Blanco area is located in the northeastern portion of the Los Pavitos Concession. The area is covered by reddish soil, but no detailed work has been carried out yet. Sparse sampling has yielded anomalous Cu and As.

Zone 5: La Auras area

Las Auras consists of NW trending oxidation area with quartz veining located in the northwestern corner of the Los Pavitos concession. Several samples taken by the Company in the area yielded high gold values, with the highlighted samples ranging from 0.1 to 10.15 g/t gold from a grab sample and 3.97 g/t gold for a 2 m chip sample. Historic sampling yielded samples ranging from anomalous to 40.8 g/t gold and 99 g/t silver from a 0.3 m channel sample.

About Los Pavitos

The Los Pavitos project consists of a 5,289-hectare concession located in the well mineralized Alamos region of southern Sonora State that lies 25 km west of the well-mineralized Alamos District, which encompasses several active exploration and mining projects, including the past producing Alamo Dorado mine of Pan American Silver, the Piedras Verdes copper mine of Cobre de Mayo and the Alamos and Aurifero vein projects being explored by Minaurum Gold Inc. Infrastructure is excellent with paved highway access, electricity and water. The project, which was generated by Rafael Gallardo, was acquired from Minera Cascabel S.A. de C.V., a Mexican exploration and services company founded by Dr. Peter Megaw, an advisor to the Company (for terms see the Company's prospectus filed on SEDAR). The Company completed a NI 43-101 Technical Report on the project in March 2021 available on SEDAR.

QA/QC

Samples were analyzed by multielement ICP-AES and MS methods by ALS Group, an internationally recognized analytical service provider. Gold was analyzed as part of the ICP package using a 25-gram digestion. Certified Reference Materials including standard pulps and coarse blank material were inserted in the sample stream at regular intervals.

About Prismo

Prismo (CSE: PRIZ) is junior mining company focused on precious metal exploration in Mexico.

