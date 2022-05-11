Menü Artikel
Turquoise Hill Announces Results of Voting for Directors

19:59 Uhr  |  Business Wire

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSX: TRQ) (NYSE: TRQ) ("Turquoise Hill" or the "Company") today announced that the nominees set forth in its management proxy circular dated March 30, 2022 were elected as directors of Turquoise Hill. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the annual meeting of shareholders, which took place on May 11, 2022, are set out below.

Election of Directors

According to votes received, each of the following eight management nominees was elected as a director of Turquoise Hill to hold office until the Company's next annual meeting of shareholders or until the director's successor is elected or appointed, with the following results:

Name of Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

George Burns

146,135,699

89.30%

17,515,069

10.70%

Caroline Donally

146,039,082

89.24%

17,611,686

10.76%

R. Peter Gillin

137,359,012

83.93%

26,291,756

16.07%

Alfred P. Grigg

141,613,637

86.53%

22,037,131

13.47%

Stephen Jones

143,288,704

87.56%

20,362,064

12.44%

Russel C. Robertson

142,576,987

87.12%

21,073,781

12.88%

Maryse Saint-Laurent

142,659,877

87.17%

20,990,891

12.83%

Steve Thibeault

145,569,018

88.95%

18,081,750

11.05%

Final results on all matters voted on at the annual meeting of shareholders will be filed on SEDAR.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill is an international mining company focused on the operation and continued development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine in Mongolia, which is the Company's principal and only material mineral resource property. Turquoise Hill's ownership of the Oyu Tolgoi mine is held through a 66% interest in Oyu Tolgoi LLC (Oyu Tolgoi); Erdenes Oyu Tolgoi LLC (Erdenes), a Mongolian state-owned entity, holds the remaining 34% interest.



Contact

Investors and Media
Roy McDowall
roy.mcdowall@turquoisehill.com
Follow us on Twitter @TurquoiseHillRe


