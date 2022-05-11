Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Triple Flag Announces Election of Directors

11.05.2022  |  Business Wire

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (with its subsidiaries, "Triple Flag" or the "Company") (TSX:TFPM, TSX:TFPM.U) today announced that each of the 7 individuals nominated for election as a director of Triple Flag at the Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 11, 2022 was elected.

The detailed voting results are set out below:

Director

Number of

Votes FOR

Number of Votes

Withheld / Abstained

Percentage of Votes

FOR

Dawn Whittaker

146,614,435

10,600

99.99%

Sir Michael Davis

140,131,254

6,493,781

95.57%

Susan Allen

146,613,535

11,500

99.99%

Tim Baker

146,521,135

103,900

99.93%

Mark Cicirelli

146,623,935

1,100

100.00%

Peter O'Hagan

146,520,035

105,000

99.93%

Shaun Usmar

146,624,035

1,000

100.00%

About Triple Flag

Triple Flag is a pure play, gold-focused, emerging senior streaming and royalty company. We provide our investors with exposure to a long-life, diversified and high-quality portfolio of streams and royalties that generates robust free cash flows. Our business is underpinned by a rigorous focus on asset quality, optionality, sustainability and risk management. We offer bespoke financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. Our mission is to be a preferred funding partner to mining companies throughout the commodity cycle by providing customized streaming and royalty financing, while offering value beyond capital as partners via our networks, capabilities and sustainability support. Since our inception in 2016, we have delivered sector-leading growth through the construction of a diversified portfolio of streams and royalties that provides exposure primarily to gold and silver in the Americas and Australia. We have also maintained carbon neutrality since that time, including the Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions of our attributable portion of metals production of our counterparties. We have 80 assets, including 9 streams and 71 royalties. These investments are tied to mining assets at various stages of the mine life cycle, including 15 producing mines and 65 development and exploration stage projects. On May 26, 2021, Triple Flag closed its IPO, which was the largest TSX-listed mining IPO since 2012 by size and market capitalization, and the largest precious metals IPO globally by market capitalization since 2008. Triple Flag's shares are listed on the TSX under TFPM.U (USD listing) and TFPM (CAD listing).



Contact

Investor Relations:
James Dendle, Vice President, Evaluations & Investor Relations
Tel: +1 (416) 304-9770
Email: ir@tripleflagpm.com

Media:
Gordon Poole, Camarco
Tel: +44 (0) 7730 567 938
Email: tripleflag@camarco.co.uk


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
www.tripleflagpm.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2022.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap