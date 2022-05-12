Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Star Diamond Corporation Obtains Additional Interest In Buffalo Hills Joint Venture

00:08 Uhr  |  CNW

Stock Symbol: DIAM: TSX

SASKATOON, May 11, 2022 - Star Diamond Corp. (TSX: DIAM) ("Star Diamond" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that, pursuant to a Quitclaim, Surrender and Assignment of Interest Agreement dated May 11, 2022, the Corporation has acquired an additional joint venture interest of approximately 17% in the Buffalo Hills project in north central Alberta, Canada for nominal consideration. As a result of the transaction, Star Diamond and Canterra Minerals Corp. (TSXV: CTM) each hold a 50% interest in the Buffalo Hills project.

About Buffalo Hills Property

Located approximately 400 kilometres northwest of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, the Buffalo Hills project is a significant and accessible field of diamond bearing kimberlites, with similarities to the Fort á la Corne kimberlites in Saskatchewan, Canada.

About Star Diamond Corporation

Star Diamond Corp. is a Canadian based corporation engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Shares of the Corporation trade on the TSX Exchange under the trading symbol "DIAM". Star Diamond holds, through a joint venture arrangement with RTEC (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Rio Tinto), a 25% interest in certain Fort à la Corne kimberlites (including the Star - Orion South Diamond Project). These properties are located in central Saskatchewan, in close proximity to established infrastructure, including paved highways and the electrical power grid, which provide significant advantages for future mine development. Rio Tinto refers to their Fort à la Corne mineral properties as "Project FalCon". During 2018, Star Diamond announced the positive results of an independent Preliminary Economic Assessment (the "PEA") on the Project. The PEA (on a 100% basis) estimated that 66 million carats of diamonds could be recovered in a surface mine over a 38-year Project life, with a Net Present Value ("NPV") (7%) of $2.0 billion after tax, an Internal Rate of Return ("IRR") of 19% and an after-tax payback period of 3.4 years after the commencement of diamond production (see news release dated April 16, 2018).

www.stardiamondcorp.com

SOURCE Star Diamond Corp.



Contact
stardiamondcorp@stardiamondcorp.com or (306) 664-2202
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Star Diamond Corp.

Star Diamond Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2JSE0
CA85511Y1088
www.stardiamondcorp.com

weitere Unternehmen:

Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2022.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap