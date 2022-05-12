EcoGraf Limited: Approval Update for Construction of EcoGraf HFfree BAM Facility

Approval Update for Construction of EcoGraf HFfree™ BAM Facility

High Purity HFfree Anode Material Products for the Global Lithium-ion Battery Market

EcoGraf Ltd. (EcoGraf or the Company) (ASX: EGR; FSE: FMK; OTCQX: ECGFF) is pleased to provide an update on the Development and Works Approvals for its new EcoGraf™ Battery Anode Material (BAM) Facility in Western Australia.

As the new development has received Project of State Significance status, facilitation is being provided by the Department of Jobs, Tourism, Science and Innovation to support Western Australia's Future Battery Industry Strategy and the Diversify WA: Supply Chain Development Plan.





Fly-through of the Stage 1 new EcoGraf HFfree™ BAM Facility

View video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XcZ6Xbg9Jgo

The Development Approval process is managed by the City of Rockingham and involves assessment of the Company's development application submitted at the end of January, a period of community consultation and preparation of a Responsible Authority Report for the regional Joint Development Assessment Panel.

Public comments closed on 25 March and the Company has presented its plans to the Mayor and Chief Executive Officer of the City of Rockingham, providing an overview of the development and its importance to the extensive investment in new battery minerals processing facilities in the Rockingham-Kwinana Strategic Industrial Area, which will lead to significant job creation and economic growth in the region.

The City of Rockingham has provided EcoGraf with feedback to the Development Approval submission and the Company will submit its responses by the end of the month, after which the City of Rockingham will meet to formally consider the proposal and make a recommendation to the Joint Development Assessment Panel.

Works Approval processes are led by the Western Australian Department of Water and Environmental Regulation (DWER) and are conducted in parallel with the Development Approval program.

Following initial consultation, DWER will undertake the assessment under the Western Australian Environmental Protection Act 1986. A review of the Company's application has been completed by DWER and EcoGraf is currently engaging with DWER to support the evaluation and approval process.

The new EcoGraf HFfree™ BAM Facility is located in an established industrial precinct that's been designated as a priority zone for the development of a globally leading battery minerals processing centre and the land on which it will operate is being leased to the Company by the State Government land agency DevelopmentWA.

In conjunction with the Development and Works Approvals activities, preparations have commenced for undertaking initial site works comprising earthworks, pads, drainage facilities, access roads and installation of underground electrical, gas, water and sewerage services. As part of this phase, EcoGraf has appointed global consultancy Turner & Townsend International to assist with the execution of the project implementation program.

About EcoGraf

EcoGraf is building a diversified battery anode material business to produce high purity graphite products for the lithium-ion battery and advanced manufacturing markets. Over US$30 million has been invested to date to create two highly attractive, development ready graphite businesses.

The first new state-of-the-art EcoGraf processing facility in Western Australia will manufacture spherical graphite products for export to Asia, Europe and North America using a superior, environmentally responsible HFfree purification technology to provide customers with sustainably produced high performance battery anode material. Subsequently, the battery graphite production base will be expanded to include additional processing facilities in Europe and North America to support the global transition to clean, renewable energy in the coming decade and the rapid growth in battery materials.

In addition, the Company's breakthrough recovery of carbon anode material from recycled batteries using its EcoGraf™ process will enable the recycling industry to reduce battery waste and use recycled carbon anode material to improve battery lifecycle efficiency.

To complement these battery graphite operations, the Company is also advancing the TanzGraphite natural flake graphite business, with development of the Epanko Graphite Project, which will supply additional feedstock for the battery anode material facilities and provide customers with a long term supply of high quality graphite products for industrial applications such as refractories, recarburisers and lubricants.