Sierra Madre Underground Channel Samples Return 0.7 Metres of 239.0 G/T Gold at La Tigra Project, Nayarit, Mexico

VANCOUVER, May 12, 2022 - Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd. (TSXV:SM)(OTCQB:SMDRF) ("Sierra Madre" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its La Tigra Gold/Silver Project (La Tigra") located in the State of Nayarit, Mexico. La Tigra is located approximately 148 km north of Sierra Madre's Tepic Project.

Assays have been received for 154 channel samples taken from Level 200 of the historic El Tigre mine. The samples ranged between of 0.011 grams per tonne gold ("g/t Au") and 239.0 g/t Au. Sample channel widths varied between 0.35 meters and 1.70 meters, averaging 0.92 meters. All samples contained detectable gold. The average grade of all the samples is 3.14 g/t Au with 65 samples greater than 0.5 g/t Au and 39 samples greater than 1.0 g/t Au. Silver values range from below the 0.5 g/t Ag detection limit to 76.0 g/t Ag.

The table below shows highlight underground channel sample assays:

Channel Sample From (m) To (m) Int (m) Au g/t Ag g/t AuEq g/t* LTR-UG-002 LTR-914 1.25 1.95 0.70 239.00 29.8 239.4 LTR-UG-056 LTR-1058 1.00 1.55 0.55 24.40 23.1 24.7 LTR-UG-056 LTR-1057 0.00 1.00 1.00 24.40 21.3 24.7 LTR-UG-062 LTR-1071 0.00 0.70 0.70 18.15 23.4 18.5 LTR-UG-058 LTR-1062 0.00 0.90 0.90 13.15 17.0 13.4 LTR-UG-024 LTR-972 0.55 1.85 1.30 10.70 18.7 11.0 LTR-UG-004 LTR-923 1.40 2.40 1.00 9.75 43.1 10.3 LTR-UG-030 LTR-981 0.85 1.70 0.85 8.04 5.8 8.1 LTR-UG-029 LTR-978 0.00 1.35 1.35 7.43 8.5 7.5 LTR-UG-062 LTR-1072 0.70 1.80 1.10 6.86 8.9 7.0 LTR-UG-026 LTR-974 0.00 1.30 1.30 6.27 12.8 6.4 LTR-UG-028 LTR-446 0.00 1.10 1.10 6.15 9.3 6.3 LTR-UG-010 LTR-946 0.00 1.05 1.05 5.75 21.2 6.0 LTR-UG-031 LTR-982 0.00 1.20 1.20 5.23 4.9 5.3 LTR-UG-027 LTR-977 1.70 3.00 1.30 5.02 12.2 5.2

Channel samples from underground workings Widths are sample width with true width estimated to be >90% *Gold silver ratio used to calculate Gold Equivalent ("AuEq") is 75 g/t Ag to 1 g/t Au Table includes samples with greater than 5.0 g/t Au

Trenching:

The surface trenching program at La Tigra continues with LTZ19 returning 8.9 meters of 3.27 g/t gold including 2.7 meters of 6.74 g/t gold and 2.1 meters of 4.52 g/t gold. The trench began and ended in mineralization.

The following tabulates all surface trenches since the last trench results release from March 29, 2022 :

Area Trench From (m) To (m) Int (m) Au g/t Ag g/t AuEq g/t* North East Fault System LTZ12 Geologic Trench Parallel to Structures LTZ13 Geologic Trench Parallel to Structures La Concha LTZ014 14.25 23.25 9.0 0.27 1.1 0.28 LTZ015 0 11.5 11.5 0.35 5.6 0.43 LTZ16 Low Grade El Tigre West LTZ017 0 9 9.0 0.53 0.6 0.54 El Tigre South LTZ18 Low Grade El Tigre LTZ019 0 8.9 8.9 3.27 6.4 3.36 Includes 1.9 4.6 2.7 6.74 3.8 6.80 and 6.8 8.9 2.1 4.52 16.1 4.74

Length-weighted averages from uncut assays *Gold silver ratio used to calculate Gold Equivalent ("AuEq") is 75 g/t Ag to 1 g/t Au 0.15 g/t AuEq external cut off

Drilling:

Two drill rigs have been moved from the Company's Tepic Project to La Tigra. A third rig with greater depth capacity has been brought to site and will replace one of the smaller rigs. Geologic and surveying activities have focused on mapping and sampling the underground workings in the 200 level of the El Tigre mine, as well as opening and securing the 300 level for additional channel sampling to further enhance drill target definition.

About Sierra Madre

Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, currently focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of the Tepic and La Tigra Properties in Nayarit, Mexico. The Company has an experienced management team with a proven track record of wealth creation in Mexico through project discovery, advancement, and monetization. Sierra Madre's key objective is to advance exploration on the Tepic and La Tigra Properties to determine whether they contain commercially exploitable deposits of precious or base metals.

