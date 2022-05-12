Canadian Manganese Nominates Two New Directors

Toronto, May 12, 2022 - Canadian Manganese Company Inc. (NEO: CDMN) (OTC Pink: CDMNF) ("CDMN" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has nominated two new independent directors, Ms. Janis Byrne and Mr. Labi Kousoulis, to stand for election at its upcoming annual general meeting ("AGM") on June 15, 2022.

Janis Byrne, Q.C. is a lawyer and corporate director and recently retired as Executive Vice President - Legal of Pennecon Limited. She is currently a member of the Board of Directors of the Atlantic Lottery Corporation and the Interprovincial Lottery Corporation, a Canadian organization jointly owned by the five provincial lottery corporations. Ms. Byrne also serves on the Board of the Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation as Chair of the Regulatory Committee and as a member of the Governance and Human Resources Committee. Ms. Byrne received her ICD.D in 2017 and was awarded the Queen's Counsel in 2020.

Labi Kousoulis is President of Nichent Health Inc. From 2013 to 2021, Mr. Kousoulis served as a Member of the Legislative Assembly of Nova Scotia and served in various Ministerial roles. His most recent roles were Minister of Finance and Treasury Board, Minister of Business and Minister of Trade. Mr. Kousoulis graduated from Saint Mary's University with Bachelor of Commerce and Master of Business Administration degrees and is an FCPA-FCMA.

Matthew Allas, President and CEO commented: "We are very pleased that Ms. Byrne and Mr. Kousoulis have agreed to join the Canadian Manganese Board. Both are accomplished and respected Atlantic Canadians whose collective governmental, legal and financial background will provide an immediate and valuable contribution to the Company's advancement of the Woodstock Project in New Brunswick."

In addition to Ms. Byrne and Mr. Kousoulis, each member of the incumbent Board is standing for re-election at the AGM. The Company has mailed its AGM meeting materials, which can also be viewed under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.

ABOUT CANADIAN MANGANESE

CDMN is a Canadian mineral development company aiming to become a supplier of high-purity manganese metal products for the rechargeable battery industry. CDMN holds the Woodstock Project in New Brunswick.

For further information:

investors@CanadianManganese.com

Matthew Allas: President and CEO +1 647 338 3748

Additional information on CDMN is available at www.CanadianManganese.com.

Notice regarding forward-looking statements:

This news release includes forward-looking statements regarding CDMN, and its respective businesses, which may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the timing of additional assay results and the ability to provide a Mineral Reserve, the expected plan to become a supplier of high-quality manganese metal products. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of each entity. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections, or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited, risks regarding the mining industry, economic factors, the equity markets generally, risks associated with growth and competition as well as those risks and uncertainties identified and reported in the Company's public filings under its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although CDMN has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and CDMN undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

