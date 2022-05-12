Canterra Minerals Increases Stake in Buffalo Hills Project

Vancouver, May 12, 2022 - Canterra Minerals Corp. (TSXV: CTM) (OTCQB: CTMCF) ("Canterra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that pursuant to a Quitclaim, Surrender and Assignment of Interest Agreement dated May 11, 2022, the Company has increased its interest in the Buffalo Hills Project (the "Property") to 50%. As a result of the transaction, Canterra and Star Diamond Corporation (TSXV: DIAM) will each hold a 50% interest in the Property. Cantera will continue to remain the operator of the Property.

The Buffalo Hills Project is a diamond property located within the Buffalo Head Hills Region of Northern Alberta, approximately 400 km northwest of Edmonton. This region hosts the third largest district of diamond-bearing kimberlites in Canada, after Lac de Gras in the Northwest Territories and Fort à la Corne in Saskatchewan. To date, a total of 26 diamondiferous kimberlite pipes have been discovered on the Buffalo Hills Property, ranging in size from one to 47 hectares.

About Canterra Minerals

Canterra is advancing its 100% owned Wilding and Noel Paul Gold Projects, as well as its resource stage base metals projects, located 50km south, from Millertown and directly northeast of Marathon Gold's Valentine Lake Gold Project in Central Newfoundland. The 352km2 property package includes 50km of the northeastern strike-extension of the Rogerson Lake Structural Corridor, which hosts Marathon Gold's Valentine Lake deposits, Matador Mining's Cape Ray deposit, Sokoman's Moosehead discovery and TRU Precious Metals' Golden Rose and Twilight discoveries. Canterra's team has more than 100 years of experience searching for gold and diamonds in Canada and has been involved in the discovery of the Snap Lake diamond mine, in addition to the discovery of the Blackwater Gold deposit in British Columbia, Canada.

