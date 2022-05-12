Coeur to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

Coeur Mining Inc.'s ("Coeur" or the "Company") (NYSE: CDE) Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Thomas S. Whelan, and Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Michael "Mick" Routledge, will participate in the Canaccord Global Metals & Mining Conference in Palm Desert, California on Monday, May 16, 2022. Additionally, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mitchell J. Krebs, will participate in the Bank of America Global Metals, Mining & Steel Conference in Miami, Florida on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.
The Canaccord Global Metals & Mining Conference and the Bank of America Global Metals, Mining & Steel Conference are invitation-only investment conferences. Presentation materials will be made available on the Company's website at www.coeur.com.
About Coeur
Coeur Mining Inc. is a U.S.-based, well-diversified, growing precious metals producer with four wholly-owned operations: the Palmarejo gold-silver complex in Mexico, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Kensington gold mine in Alaska and the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota. In addition, the Company wholly-owns the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead development project in British Columbia and has interests in several precious metals exploration projects throughout North America.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220512005733/en/
Contact
Coeur Mining Inc. Jeff Wilhoit, Director, Investor Relations Phone: (312) 489-5800 www.coeur.com
