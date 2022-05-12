Menü Artikel
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation Announces Results of Election of Directors

22:25 Uhr  |  CNW

Toronto, May 12, 2022 - Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp. (the "Corporation") (TSX: LIF) announced the results of the election of directors at its annual meeting of holders of common shares held today by way of a virtual meeting.

The following nominee directors listed in the Corporation's management information circular dated April 8, 2022 were elected as directors of the Corporation. The vote was conducted by electronic ballot. The number of common shares voted for the election of each director or withheld was as indicated below:

Votes For

Votes WIthheld

Number

Percent

Number

Percent

Mark J. Fuller

27,035,790

80.41%

6,587,300

19.59%

Douglas F. McCutcheon

32,722,882

97.32%

900,208

2.68%

Dorothea E. Mell

32,744,969

97.39%

878,121

2.61%

William H. McNeil

26,306,339

78.24%

7,316,751

21.76%

Sandra L. Rosch

32,164,780

95.66%

1,458,310

4.34%

John F. Tuer

32,864,932

97.75%

758,158

2.25%

Patricia M. Volker

29,319,664

87.20%

4,303,426

12.80%


Final results on all matters voted at the annual meeting will be filed shortly with the Canadian securities regulators.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

The Corporation holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada ("IOC") directly and through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, and receives a 7% gross overriding royalty and a 10 cent per tonne commission on all iron ore products produced, sold and shipped by IOC.

SOURCE Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp.



Contact
John F. Tuer, President & Chief Executive Officer, (416) 362-0066, E-mail- investor.relations@labradorironore.com
